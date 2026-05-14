4m Lagosians to benefit from flood insurance scheme backed by Cornerstone Insurance

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening climate resilience and expanding financial protection for vulnerable communities through its participation in the Lagos Flood Risk Transfer Scheme, an innovative flood insurance initiative expected to benefit approximately four million residents across Lagos State.

Flooding remains one of the most significant environmental and economic challenges confronting Lagos State, with poor and vulnerable communities disproportionately affected by recurring incidents during the state’s annual rainy seasons. As a low-lying coastal city with an average elevation of approximately 1.5 metres above sea level, Lagos faces increasing flood risks driven by rising sea levels, land subsidence, rapid urbanisation, and drainage systems frequently obstructed by waste.

Over the years, the state has experienced increasingly severe flooding, particularly between April and July, resulting in widespread disruption to infrastructure, livelihoods, businesses, and economic productivity. Estimates place the annual economic impact of flooding in Lagos at nearly $4 billion.

To address these growing risks and strengthen the financial resilience of affected communities, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Insurance Development Forum (IDF), with funding support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), developed the Lagos Flood Risk Transfer Scheme in collaboration with the Lagos State Government.

The initiative is designed to provide rapid financial support to vulnerable residents through an innovative parametric insurance solution that enables faster response and recovery following major flooding events.

Following extensive modelling and technical assessments, a flood footprint-based index was selected as the most suitable insurance model for Lagos State, taking into consideration the city’s exposure to pluvial, fluvial, and coastal flooding risks. Under the scheme, payouts are triggered when flood depths reach 50 centimetres.

After regulatory approval by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the scheme is being underwritten by Cornerstone Insurance Plc alongside three other leading insurance companies, with Africa Re providing reinsurance support.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Stephen Alangbo, said:“at Cornerstone Insurance, we understand that climate-related risks such as flooding continues to threaten livelihoods, businesses, and vulnerable communities across Lagos State. Our participation in the Lagos Flood Risk Transfer Scheme reflects our commitment to providing innovative insurance solutions that strengthen resilience, support rapid recovery, and deliver meaningful financial protection to those most affected by environmental challenges.”

The sustainability of the initiative is further strengthened by the Lagos State Government’s commitment to incremental premium payments over the next three years. The scheme has also been integrated into the state’s broader disaster management framework, reinforcing coordinated efforts to improve preparedness, response, and recovery for flood-prone communities across Lagos State.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc is licensed and re-certified by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to provide both general and life insurance services. As the first insurance company in Nigeria to offer customers an online platform for insurance transactions, its services are driven by cutting-edge technology, making them easily accessible via internet and mobile platforms..