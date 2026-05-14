2027: Shivers in Enugu APC as business woman dumps party, declares support for NDC

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The political landscape of Enugu State was sent into a frenzy on Wednesday following the official declaration of Princess Ada Ogbu to contest the Enugu East Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

The prominent politician and business mogul, who was the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the same seat in 2023, confirmed her return to the race under the banner of the newly formed Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The announcement, released via her verified social media handles on X and Facebook, has ignited intense debate among stakeholders, signaling an early start to the high-stakes battle for the district.

In a message titled, “A New Nigeria is Possible,” Princess Ogbu positioned herself as a “daughter of the soil” ready to offer accessible and sincere representation to the six local government areas making up the zone.

“Today, I stand before you as Ada nke unu—your own daughter—who truly believes in the strength, resilience, and future of our people,” the statement read.

She emphasized that her decision followed extensive consultations across the senatorial zone, stressing that the hardworking people of Enugu East deserve a voice that prioritizes their daily struggles and local development.

The Princess, widely regarded as a founding pillar of the APC in Enugu, appears to have completely severed ties with the ruling national party, a move analysts say could lead to a massive realignment of forces.

Her entry into the NDC—a party rapidly gaining traction following the recent registration of new political blocs in 2026—is seen as a strategic pivot to distance herself from internal party frictions.

Marketed as a grassroots-oriented leader, Ogbu’s candidacy is expected to resonate strongly with women’s groups, youth organizations, and the entrepreneurial class, where she maintains significant influence.

Political observers note that her declaration comes at a sensitive time, as the incumbent representation of the district remains a subject of heated debate following the defection of the current Senator to the APC.

The dissatisfaction within certain quarters of the district over the “mandate swap” has created a vacuum that Ogbu seems poised to fill with her “inclusive development” mantra.

Furthermore, her bid revives the historical conversation around gender inclusion, as her victory would make her the first female senator ever produced by Enugu State.

Local political actors have described her as a “formidable threat” to the status quo, citing her deep pockets, established political structures, and cross-party appeal.

”This is not just another declaration; it is a signal that the 2027 race will not be business as usual,” said one political analyst based in Enugu. “The Princess has the reach to trigger a wave of defections.”

As the NDC begins to consolidate its presence in the Southeast, Ogbu’s formal declaration is being viewed as the first major “big fish” capture for the party in the state.

The coming months are expected to witness a flurry of activities as Ogbu begins a fresh tour of the local governments to solidify her grassroots support base.

With the 2027 elections still on the horizon, the “Ada nke unu” factor has undeniably shifted the gears of Enugu’s political machinery into high speed.

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