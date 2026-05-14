2027: Reps aspirant dismisses Okpebholo’s boast for Tinubu’s re-election, predicts major shift to NDC

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

A frontline political activist and House of Representatives aspirant under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ogbidi Emmanuel, has described the pledge of 2.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in Edo State as unrealistic and no longer attainable.

The promise, earlier made by Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, was dismissed by Ogbidi during a press briefing held at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Benin City.

Ogbidi attributed the shift in political projections to the emergence of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, which he described as “the fastest-growing political party in Africa.”

According to him, the new political landscape has significantly weakened the ruling party’s electoral prospects in Edo State.

He stated that the governor’s projection of 2.5 million votes for President Tinubu in the 2027 general election has become illusory and unattainable, citing widespread economic hardship and rising insecurity across the country as key factors influencing voter sentiment.

The aspirant expressed confidence that his party would dominate the upcoming elections, predicting that the NDC will secure 75% of total votes in Edo State while the remaining 25% will be shared among the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties

He emphasized that recent developments in Nigeria and within the state indicate growing public dissatisfaction with the current economic hardship which he believes will translate into electoral gains for the NDC.

Ogbidi, who is contesting to represent Esan Central, Esan West, and Igueben Federal Constituency, used the occasion to formally present his ambition to Edo people

He pledged to deliver effective and pragmatic representation, strong legislative oversight advocacy for federal attention to constituency needs

He maintained that the party’s leadership structure positions it as a credible alternative capable of addressing governance challenges.

Ogbidi pointed to what he described as “widespread discontentment” across various levels of government, particularly within the ruling APC.

He argued that this dissatisfaction is driving a growing rejection of the current political order and increasing support for the NDC.

According to him, citizens are actively seeking a credible alternative, which the NDC claims to represent.

The activist further highlighted the influence of emerging political coalitions, including the Obedient Movement and the Kwankwasiyya Movement, describing their alignment as a significant force reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape.

Ogbidi expressed optimism that Edo voters and Nigerians at large will rally behind the NDC to give the APC a quit notice from Aso Rock come 2027.

For a better society

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