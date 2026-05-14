2027: Bayelsa Assembly race heats up as APC clears 72 aspirants for primaries

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenegoa

The Bayelsa state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared 72 out of the 76 aspirants who purchased and submitted nomination forms to contest in the party’s forthcoming House of Assembly primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sources within the party disclosed that some aspirants who were denied clearance allegedly refused to sign an agreement for voluntary withdrawal from the race, a move some contenders reportedly viewed as an attempt to pressure them out of the contest.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that the sale and submission of expression of interest and nomination forms had already closed, while the party’s national secretariat subsequently conducted a second phase of screening for the aspirants.

Bayelsa State’s eight local government areas are divided into 24 state constituencies, with political activities intensifying as aspirants battle for the party’s tickets.

Following the screening exercise, the APC released the names of cleared aspirants, effectively bringing the screening process to an end.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere is reportedly seeking re-election unopposed in Brass Constituency III.

Earlier, Chairman of the Assembly screening committee, Engr. Iboro Ekanem described the exercise as peaceful, transparent, and credible. According to him, the committee’s responsibility was strictly to screen aspirants who had duly submitted their nomination forms, adding that the process was handled meticulously to avoid possible litigations after the primaries.

One of the aspirants for Ogbia constituency I, former chairman of Ogbia local government area, chief Ebiango Egain, expressed confidence in emerging victorious at the primaries,he said he was prepared to work closely with stakeholders across the constituency and the state to provide impactful representation if elected in 2027.

Egain stressed that the time had come for credible and widely accepted politicians to be elected into the state legislature.

“You can’t stop the rain from falling,the massive crowd that accompanied me to submit my nomination form speaks volumes. Victory is certain. It is time to elect people who have positively impacted lives into the Bayelsa state house of assembly Ogbia Constituency I should not be left out,” he said.

Also speaking, an aspirant for Southern Ijaw Constituency I, Engr. Tonbara Inegbegha, pledged to continue empowering and supporting the people if elected.

He urged older politicians to allow younger and more vibrant individuals to occupy legislative positions, describing the forthcoming APC primaries as a defining moment for youths in the state.

“The older generation should allow youths to take over legislative responsibilities for me, the state house of assembly is a training ground for young leaders to understand governance and politics our youths are energetic, productive, and innovative and I intend to bring these qualities into legislative service if elected,he stated.

In Ogbia Constituency III, some aspirants also called for the assembly seat to be micro-zoned to Ward 9, arguing that the ward had suffered years of political marginalization.

The constituency comprises 12 communities spread across four wards: Kolo I–III and Amorokeni (Ward 9); Imiringi and Elebele (Ward 8); Emeyal I and II (Ward 7); and Otuasega, Yiba-Ama (Oruma), Ibelebiri, and Otuegwe II (Ward 6).

The constituency currently has five APC aspirants vying for the ticket: Dr. Peter Isu, Dr. (Barr.) Michael Priesthood, Gabriel Ogbara, Monday Eribo, and Champion ThankGod Obom.

Speaking on the zoning debate, Dr. Isu maintained that equity demanded that Ward 9 be given the opportunity to produce the next lawmaker for the constituency.

“Ward 9 of Ogbia Constituency III has been marginalized for too long, considering the number of terms other wards have produced assembly members; it would only be fair and politically just for stakeholders to support Ward 9 in producing the next representative in 2027, he said.

The aspirants further insisted that they possess the political structure and grassroots support needed to secure victory for the APC in the general elections, while promising quality representation and effective service delivery if elected.

Meanwhile, several serving lawmakers seeking re-election have remained silent amid ongoing political permutations.

Observers believe the silence may be linked to alleged zoning arrangements and the reported exclusion of some incumbents from participating in the forthcoming primaries.

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