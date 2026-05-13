Women call for Tinubu’s re-election as minister says mega rally signals movement from participation to power

The Minister of Women Affairs, Iman Suleiman, on Tuesday declared that the 2026 Women Mega Empowerment and Rally represents a decisive “movement from participation to power,” as Nigerian women mobilise under a unified national platform.

Speaking at a world press briefing in Abuja, Suleiman said the initiative, themed “The Power of 10 Million: One Voice, One Movement, One Choice,” marks a turning point in how women engage with governance and development in Nigeria.

“This represents a transformative shift. It signals a movement from participation to power, from inclusion to influence, and establishes women not just as stakeholders but as organised constituents with voice, structure and agency.”

She described the rally as more than an event, calling it “an awakening” driven by growing national momentum among women across the country.

“What we are witnessing is not a programme but a paradigm shift,” the minister said, adding that “the voices of women are rising, not in fragments, but in force.”

Suleiman linked the initiative to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, commending his administration for prioritising women, children and vulnerable groups.

She said, Women are not beneficiaries, they are drivers of transformational change, stressing that inclusive growth remains fundamental to national progress.

She also acknowledged the role of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, describing her as a consistent advocate for women and families.

“Her work transcends ceremonial duty,” Suleiman noted. “It reflects a deep personal commitment to building a Nigeria that is inclusive and responsive to all.”

On the economic importance of the initiative, the minister emphasised that empowering women is critical to achieving national prosperity.

“Empowerment of women is not a social gesture, it is an economic imperative,” she said. “When women are empowered, the nation multiplies its productivity.”

She revealed that the ministry is driving this vision through the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention 774 programme, targeting women across all local government areas with grants, skills training and enterprise support.

The rally which eventually took place on May 5, delivered three major outcomes: endorsement of President Tinubu ahead of the general election, presentation of a national charter of women’s demands, and integration of women’s groups across Nigeria’s 9,410 wards.

“It’s not about bringing 10 million women into one stadium,” she explained. “It is about mobilising 10 million voices and ensuring empowerment reaches the grassroots.”

Earlier, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the initiative as unprecedented and urged women to take ownership of the narrative around government reforms.

“We are not telling the story enough,” she said. “But when women come together, they can speak more powerfully than anyone.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Zainab Ibrahim, reiterated that the initiative was designed to unify Nigerian women across divides.

“This is not just a rally, it is a movement,” she said. “It will allow women to think, plan and act as one for collective progress.”

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