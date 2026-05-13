Vandalism: Navy busts illegal refinery sites in Rivers

.Robbery attempt foiled at Ogbomoso transmission substation

The Nigerian Navy has disrupted attempts to establish illegal refining infrastructure and recovered a large cache of suspected illegally refined petroleum products in separate operations across Rivers.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho.

Folorunsho said the operations were conducted under Operation Delta Sentinel, as part of ongoing efforts to curb crude oil theft and economic sabotage in the Niger Delta.

He said that personnel of Forward Operating Base Bonny, following credible intelligence on suspicious activities, foiled attempts by economic saboteurs to set up illegal refining sites in the Promise Land area of Bonny Local Government Area.

According to him, an anti-crude oil theft patrol team carried out a coordinated reconnaissance mission across adjoining creeks and waterways, supported by aerial surveillance.

”The surveillance exposed concealed refining equipment hidden under thick vegetation, while ground assessment confirmed two newly constructed illegal refining sites close to the river channel.

”The sites also contained improvised cooking installations, interconnected pipe networks and other support infrastructure intended for processing and transporting illegally refined petroleum products.”

The naval spokesman added that the operators were still in the early stages of establishing the camps, indicating plans to create a new refining hub before full-scale operations.

He said the sites were subsequently dismantled in line with operational procedures, while the area had been placed under continued monitoring.

Folorunsho said that in a related development, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh discovered a concealed fuel stockpile along the Rivers–Bayelsa border corridor.

He said the discovery followed intelligence reports of suspicious movement of petroleum products around the Okarki community waterside in Abua-Odual Local Government Area.

”On deployment, aerial surveillance revealed multiple sacks concealed within dense vegetation along the creek environment.

”Further exploitation led to the recovery of about 3,800 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil stored in 38 sacks,” he said.

Folorunsho said that although no arrests were made as suspects fled the scene, the recovered products were secured in accordance with operational procedures.

He also said the operations highlighted the increasing reliance of illegal fuel networks on remote creek corridors and hidden storage points to sustain their activities.

He added that ongoing operations under Operation DELTA SENTINEL were focused on identifying emerging hot-spots, disrupting illegal refining infrastructure, and restricting the mobility of criminal elements.

The naval spokesman reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to sustaining intelligence-driven operations aimed at protecting critical national assets and safeguarding the maritime environment from economic sabotage.

Meanwhile, security personnel of the Transmission Company of Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday foiled an armed robbery attack on its Ogbomoso Transmission Substation.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, said preliminary reports revealed that the armed men gained unauthorised access into the substation by scaling the perimeter fence.

She said the break-in occurred near the gate between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

“The intruders further proceeded to the gate house in an attempt to attack and deactivate the vigilante personnel on duty.

“However, the security team on duty repelled the attackers by firing warning shots, forcing them to retreat and flee through the same route they used to gain entry.

“During their escape, the suspects abandoned some of their tools and personal items near the fence wall.

“Early morning inspection revealed abandoned equipment suspected to be used in the attempted attack, along with traces of blood and footprints leading to the point of escape,” she said.

Mbah said a full search conducted after daylight led to the recovery of a bag containing additional tools believed to belong to the intruders.

According to her, the incident has been reported to the relevant authorities, and TCN is working closely with security agencies to investigate the matter and prevent a recurrence.

The GM said no personnel of the company was injured during the incident.

She said TCN remains committed to safeguarding its installations and ensuring the safety of staff and infrastructure nationwide.

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