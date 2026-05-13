Three day joint workshop on Data protection awareness promotion organises for joint Nat’l Assembly committee on ICT by NDPC, Ampersand Development partners in Abuja

L R …Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security Sen Nasir Zango Daura Chairman of the Committee, Sen Afolabi Salisu and the Chairman House Committee on ICT and Cyber Security Rep Stanley Olajide at the opening of a three day joint workshop on Data protection Awareness promotion organised for the joint National Assembly committee on ICT by Nigeria Date protection Commission (NDPC]and Ampersand Development partners in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

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