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Politics

Politicians should be re-elected based on performance not party’s affiliations – Rep

by Peter Anayo082

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

A member representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency of the Federal Capital Territory FCT in the House of Representatives, Hon. Joshua Obika, has said that the re-election bid of political office holders and other individuals in the polity should not necessarily be judged based on political parties but by their performances in office.

He spoke at a press briefing on the issue surrounding his recent defection from the Labour Party, LP, to the African Democratic Congress, ADC and lately the Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC.

He noted that there have been media reports wrongfully attacking him on his recent defection from LP to ADC and lately NDC on Tuesday in Abuja.

He explained that the crisis that engulfed LP, the platform upon which he was elected into the House after the 2023 general election, led many members to look for an alternative political platform to deliver their promises to their constituents.

According to him, at the height of the crisis, the Presidential candidate of the party and its National Leader, Mr Peter Obi alongside other party bigwigs left the party to join the African Democratic Coalition, ADC in order to ensure that the actualization of his dream for a new Nigeria.

He further stated that the crisis in the LP which led to non-uploading of the party”s logo during the FCT Area Councils election in February 2026 by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC was what led to widespread defection of members of the party to other political parties.

He said: “Now that our party leader has left, I believe it is time to pitch my tent with another political party.

“I found out that those who are in the African Democratic Congress ADC are not preaching our creed for the transformation into a new Nigeria of our dream.”

The lawmaker who said that he waited for a very long time before joining the newly registered NDC also said that he is aware that there are a lot of people who are interested in occupying.

He said that what what the electorate should be looking out from the political office holders and other politicians justling for elective positions is what impact they had made in the delivery of democratic dividend and not their party affiliation.

He also said that he has graciously sponsored many bills and also executed many projects in AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency to deserve a second term in office.

 

For a better society

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