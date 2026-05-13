Plateau philanthropist provides succour to over 400 widows, PLWDs

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A philanthropist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Gyangzi, has rendered humanitarian services to over 400 widows and People Living With Disabilities in Plateau North Senatorial.

The learned silk said the gesture was part of his personal conviction aimed at reaching out to people with special needs in society.

Daily Champion reports that the beneficiaries cut across six local government areas of Bassa, Barkin-Ladi, Jos North, Jos South, Jos East and Riyom that made up Plateau Northern Senatorial District.

It was also gathered the items gave to the beneficiaries include: cash, rice, palm oil, and groundnut oil respectively.

Gyangzi is amongst the top contenders jostling for Plateau Northern Senatorial District seat ticket under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC).

Speaking during the distribution of the items in Jos the State capital, Director General Gyangzi campaign organisation, Kabu Auwul, identified with the vulnerable group has always been the priority of his principal.

“Gyangzi is a humble and compassionate man who believes that persons with disabilities deserve support and welfare. He decided to give them some assistance to help support themselves and their families”, Auwul stated.

Giving the breakdown of the beneficiaries, the DG confirmed there are over 240 widows and also 150 persons with disabilities.

He tasked constituents to get their APC membership cards ready and out en-masse to vote for his principal senate primary elections scheduled to hold 20th May, 2026.

“The new electoral law and INEC have empowered Nigerians to take their destiny as the era of delegates system during primary elections has gone.

“Plateau North Senatorial District consistently produced the worst representation at the National Assembly, especially the Senate. It is time to change the narrative”, the DG mentioned.

Leader of people with special needs- Mr. Joseph Amakson applauded Gyangzi for coming to their aid, promised to accord him their unflinching support.

Also lending her voice on behalf of widows, Ngo Kaneng Tonji charged not to behave like other politicians who make promises during electioneering campaign, and after they got what they want there no longer accessible.

For a better society

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