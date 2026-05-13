PEDU rejects Sadiq Umar’s 2027 re-election, wants slot zoned to Patigi

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

The Patigi Emirate Development Union (PEDU) has opposed any move by Senator Sadiq Sulaiman Umar to seek another term in the Senate in 2027, insisting that the Kwara North Senatorial seat should be zoned to Patigi Local Government Area in line with the district’s long-standing rotational arrangement.

In a statement issued on Monday by the union’s leadership, PEDU said the zoning principle in Kwara North had over the years, promoted political harmony, fairness and mutual trust among the constituent local government areas.

The union explained that the arrangement allows each area to occupy the senatorial seat for two terms or eight years before power rotates to another local government.

According to the statement, “the people of Patigi Local Government Area consider it both justifiable and appropriate that the 2027 Kwara North Senatorial mandate be ceded to Patigi LGA.”

PEDU noted that Patigi had remained loyal to political leaders and successive administrations in the district, stressing that the emirate had consistently supported the collective interest and stability of Kwara North.

The group therefore urged Senator Sadiq Umar to respect the zoning understanding by shelving any plan to contest again in 2027.

The union said the senator should “prioritise the unity, peace, and stability of Kwara North above personal political ambition” and withdraw from the race in the interest of fairness and regional cohesion.

PEDU also appealed to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to recognise the political contributions and loyalty of the Patigi Emirate to the ruling party over the years.

The union maintained that the people of Patigi had stood firmly with the APC through different election cycles despite political challenges, adding that such commitment deserved fairness and inclusion in the party’s decision on the 2027 senatorial ticket.

While reaffirming its commitment to democratic engagement and party unity, PEDU warned that denying Patigi the opportunity to produce the next senator for Kwara North could force stakeholders in the emirate to explore other political alternatives.

The statement added, “This position is not intended as a threat, but as a sincere appeal for justice, inclusion, and the preservation of political trust between the party and the people of Patigi Emirate.”

The union further cautioned that any attempt to ignore the zoning arrangement could create unnecessary political tension and weaken the spirit of cooperation that had existed in Kwara North politics for decades.

Reaffirming its position, PEDU declared: “No to third-term representation. Respect the established zoning tradition. Justice for Patigi LGA. Two terms are sufficient. Patigi turn is now.”

The union also called on political stakeholders, traditional rulers, youth groups and community leaders across Kwara North to sustain dialogue, fairness and mutual respect in order to preserve peace and political stability in the district.

For a better society

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