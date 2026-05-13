Oluwatosin Ajayi weds former Miss Eniola Idowu in Lagos

L-r …Parents of the groom, Pa. Olugbolayo Ajayi & Mrs Kehinde Ajayi: the Couple. Engr Oluwatosin Ajayi his wife, former Miss Eniola Idowu. Parents of the bride Mr Korede Oyetola & Mrs Kehinde Idowu, during the wedding of their Children at Our Saviour Church (Anglican) TBS in Lagos on Saturday, 9/5/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

From left…Vicar & Archdeacon of Ikoyi Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) The Ven. Folorunso OreOluwa Agbelusi presents the Marriage Certificate to Engr Olutosin Ajayi, his wife Eniola.

Engr Oluwatosin Ajayi, his wife, former Miss Eniola Idowu, and their parents pose with the Clergy Men with their wives after the joining.

Engr Olutosin Ajayi, his wife, former Miss Eniola Idowu (both middle), pose with the Bridal Train.

L-r… Head of Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mr Kolawole Ojelabi; Engr Oluwatosin Ajayi, his wife, former Miss Eniola Idowu; Technical Adviser, Transportation (LAMATA) Engr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga.

Engr Oluwatosin Ajayi his wife, former Miss Eniola Idowu, cutting their wedding cake at a reception in Lagos on Saturday, 9/5/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

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