Okpebholo: Edo will become modern city before end of my first term

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Governor Monday Okpebholo on Tuesday declared that Edo State is on track to becoming a modern city before the end of his administration’s first term as he inspected several ongoing infrastructural projects across Edo South Senatorial District.

The governor, who expressed satisfaction with the level of work done at the various project sites, said his administration had made visible progress in road construction and erosion control projects across the state.

The inspection tour covered major projects in Benin City, including the construction of Ekiuwa–University of Benin Road, also known as Temboga Road Extension; Oba Erediauwa Road off Upper Mission Road being handled by Heartland Nigeria Limited; the Ikpoba Hill Flyover and erosion control project linking Obaseki Street and Agbo Road into Ikpoba River; as well as the Adesuwa Flyover on Sapele Road.

Speaking to journalists during the inspection, Governor Okpebholo pointed to the pace of work at the Adesuwa Flyover project, noting that parts of the road had already been asphalted.

He said, “As you can see, we are making progress. A lot has been done in Edo State. This is the Adesuwa Flyover and you can see part of the road already asphalted. In the next few weeks, you will see significant progress on this road.”

He added that the tour also took him to Temboga Road, Uteh Palace Road, Ramat Park and the ongoing stormwater drainage project stretching nearly seven kilometres into the Ikpoba River.

The governor stated, “You can see the extent of what we have done in Edo State. We have achieved so much and I believe that by the grace of God, if we continue like this, Edo will become a modern city before the end of our first four years,”

Governor Okpebholo also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his continued support, saying the Renewed Hope Agenda had contributed significantly to ongoing development in Edo State.

He added, “For me, I am grateful to our President who has been very supportive. Without him, we cannot do what we are doing today. As long as he continues to support us, we will continue to make progress for Edo people and turn Edo into a modern city. We are happy to associate with Mr President.”

Residents of the affected communities welcomed the governor with jubilation and songs of praise, expressing excitement over the rehabilitation of previously abandoned roads and ongoing erosion control projects in their areas.

The governor was accompanied on the inspection tour by some members of the administration.

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