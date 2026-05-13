Okpebholo congratulates Afekhide Omoti on emergence as NMA national president

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has congratulated Prof. Afekhide Ernest Omoti on his election as the National President of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, describing his emergence as a well-deserved recognition of excellence, professionalism, and years of dedicated service to humanity.

In a congratulatory message, Governor Okpebholo said the election of Prof. Omoti to lead the nation’s foremost medical association was a source of pride to Edo State and a testament to the quality of professionals the state has continued to produce.

The governor noted that Prof. Omoti’s remarkable contributions to the medical profession, particularly in the field of ophthalmology, research, healthcare administration, and medical advocacy, have earned him respect within and outside Nigeria.

According to the Governor, Prof. Omoti’s distinguished record of service, including his roles as former Chairman of the Edo State Branch of the NMA, Chairman of the National Eye Health Committee, and former Chairman of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), UBTH Chapter, clearly prepared him for the national assignment.

Okpebholo also commended the Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Benin and Honorary Consultant Ophthalmologist at University of Benin Teaching Hospital for his immense contributions to medical research and development, noting that his over 140 scientific publications and participation in global medical conferences reflect his commitment to advancing healthcare delivery.

The governor expressed confidence that Prof. Omoti would bring his wealth of experience, integrity, and leadership capacity to bear in steering the affairs of the association over the next two years.

While wishing him a successful tenure, Governor Okpebholo assured him of the support and goodwill of the government and people of Edo State as he takes on the new national responsibility.

Prof. Omoti, a consultant ophthalmologist, emerged victorious during the NMA Annual General Congress and Delegates Meeting held in Kano on Saturday, May 2, 2026, polling 253 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr. Nosa Lancy Orhue, who secured 143 votes.

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