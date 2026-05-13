Obi engages UK stakeholders on strengthening Nigeria’s MSMEs

KASIE ABONE, Enugu

Presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Mr Peter Obi has emphasized the importance of strengthening Nigeria’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as a pathway to economic growth and employment generation.

Speaking after a series of engagements in London on Tuesday, the presidential hopeful of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), said he met with key figures in political and business circles, including Jonathan Marland.

According to Obi, discussions with Lord Marland centered on trade opportunities, economic development, and practical measures to support small businesses in Nigeria.

The former Anambra State governor noted that countries such as China, Indonesia, and Vietnam achieved rapid economic transformation through sustained investment in MSMEs and local production.

He argued that Nigeria can achieve similar progress by deliberately empowering small businesses, especially within the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, which he described as critical to reducing unemployment and stimulating inclusive growth.

Obi further maintained that MSMEs remain the backbone of every productive economy and called for stronger government policies, improved access to finance, and an enabling business environment capable of helping entrepreneurs to thrive.

For a better society

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