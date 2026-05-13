27.6 C
Lagos
May 13, 2026
Trending now

Obi engages UK stakeholders on strengthening Nigeria’s MSMEs

NCDMB to Host 2026 Midstream, Downstream Stakeholders Summit

NDLEA intercepts N10.4bn Canadian Loud at Lagos Port

Africa Energy Forum 2026: Building Africa’s Industrialised Future

PEDU rejects Sadiq Umar’s 2027 re-election, wants slot zoned to Patigi

Okpebholo: Edo will become modern city before end of my first term

Politicians should be re-elected based on performance not party’s affiliations – Rep

Gov Kefas empowers farmers, rolls out advanced agricultural machinery

AIG Abubakar Zubairu assumes duty at Zone 16, pledges to strengthen security

Plateau philanthropist provides succour to over 400 widows, PLWDs

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Obi engages UK stakeholders on strengthening Nigeria’s MSMEs

by Peter Anayo082

KASIE ABONE, Enugu

Presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Mr Peter Obi has emphasized the importance of strengthening Nigeria’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as a pathway to economic growth and employment generation.

Speaking after a series of engagements in London on Tuesday, the presidential hopeful of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), said he met with key figures in political and business circles, including Jonathan Marland.

According to Obi, discussions with Lord Marland centered on trade opportunities, economic development, and practical measures to support small businesses in Nigeria.

The former Anambra State governor noted that countries such as China, Indonesia, and Vietnam achieved rapid economic transformation through sustained investment in MSMEs and local production.

He argued that Nigeria can achieve similar progress by deliberately empowering small businesses, especially within the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, which he described as critical to reducing unemployment and stimulating inclusive growth.

Obi further maintained that MSMEs remain the backbone of every productive economy and called for stronger government policies, improved access to finance, and an enabling business environment capable of helping entrepreneurs to thrive.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

CBN, NCC direct banks, telcos to settle N250bn USSD debt dispute

Peter Anayo

Zenith Bank named Nigeria’s best bank in Global Finance Best Banks Awards 2025

Peter Anayo

FEC approves N47.960trn 2025 Budget

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
hacklinkJojobet Girişivermectin tabletStarzbetStarzbetStarzbetmeritbetmarsbahisCasibom GirişholiganbetjojobetmeritbetbetsmoveMeritbet güncel girişJojobet GirişbetraHoliganbetkavbetgalabetHoliganbetJojobetJojobetHoliganbetJojobet GirişJojobet GirişCasibom