Nigeria’s fuel use jumps in April as local refining cuts imports- NMDPRA

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The newest NMDPRA data release reveals that Nigeria’s daily consumption of petroleum products climbed to 51.1 million litres in April 2026. That’s up from 47.3 million litres recorded in March 2026.

The authority’s April 2026 Factsheet, published on Tuesday, shows that more products reached the local market that month, while overseas shipments dropped.

The document breaks down market activity, supply patterns, and key movements across the sector for April.

Breaking it down, domestic supply rose to 40.7 million litres per day in April from 34.2 million litres per day in March. At the same time, imports fell to 3.7 million litres per day, down from 5.9 million litres per day the previous month.

Overall, total supply hit 44.4 million litres per day in April, an increase from 40.1 million litres per day in March.

The report notes that the Dangote Refinery delivered roughly 40.7 million litres per day to the domestic market in April, out of 53.6 million litres it produced during that period.

For diesel, formally listed as Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), supply to the domestic market reached 8.5 million litres per day in April, compared to 3.9 million litres per day in March. Imports of diesel fell sharply to 1.7 million litres per day in April from 6.4 million litres per day in March.

Combined, 10.2 million litres of diesel per day entered the domestic market in April, nearly flat against the 10.3 million litres per day supplied in March.

Of that, Dangote Refinery supplied about 8.0 million litres per day to local consumers from its 23.6 million litres per day output in April. The country’s three modular refineries, Walter Smith, Edo Refinery, and Aradel ; together contributed an average of 0.559 million litres per day of diesel for the month.

On liquefied petroleum gas, commonly called cooking gas, the report states that 4.5 thousand tonnes per day were supplied domestically in April 2026. No LPG was imported during the period.

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