NCPC boss pays condolence visit to pioneer Executive Secretary over mother’s death

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Prof. Stephen Adegbite, on Friday paid a condolence visit to the pioneer Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. John Opara, at his Abuja residence in Garki.

According to the statement signed by the Director, Media and Public Relations, Celestine Torula stated that the visit was to commiserate with Prof. Opara over the passing of his mother, Chief Mrs. Christiana Opara, who died on May 6, 2026.

In his condolence message, Bishop Adegbite said the late Chief Mrs. Opara was a successful and fulfilled woman who contributed immensely to the work of God and humanity.

“Mama lived a fulfilled life and will be remembered for her numerous contributions to both the things of God and humanity,” he said.

He noted that the late matriarch was successful in life, having raised a distinguished son who remains a pride to this generation and a relevant figure in global evangelism.

Bishop Adegbite urged Prof. Opara, Chairman of CSS Global Integrated Farms, to take solace in the word of God, quoting Psalm 116:15: “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful saints.

The NCPC Executive Secretary condoled with Prof. Opara on behalf of his family, the Board, and the staff of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission.

He was accompanied on the visit by the Director of Administration, Mr. Abu Okpanachi; Director, Planning, Research and Programme Development, Mr. Nkaiso Edemenang; Director of Operations, Mr. Sunday Udeh; and Head of Protocol and Personal Assistant to the Executive Secretary, Pastor Stephen Adewara.

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