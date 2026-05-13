NCDMB to Host 2026 Midstream, Downstream Stakeholders Summit

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is set to host the 2026 Oil & Gas Midstream & Downstream Stakeholders Summit. The event is scheduled to hold from May 19–20, 2026, at Four Points by Sheraton Lagos, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The summit is designed to bring together key decision-makers, government officials, regulators, institutional investors, financiers, operators, and EPC contractors to explore emerging opportunities within Nigeria’s rapidly evolving midstream and downstream sectors.

The summit will be hosted by the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe.

Against the backdrop of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which continues to strengthen transparency and create a more investor friendly business environment, the summit is expected to serve as a strategic platform for stakeholder engagement, partnership development, and investment opportunities across the oil and gas value chain.

Expected to attend are senior executives and management teams from the oil and gas industry, midstream and downstream operators, regulatory agencies, government representatives, technical experts, and other professionals across the energy sector.

The summit is designed to foster collaboration and industry networking, facilitate discussions on the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 and the Ministerial Regulations 2021, and explore opportunities for sustainable growth within the midstream and downstream sectors. It will also provide a platform for the unveiling of the new NCDMB Midstream and Downstream Operating Model, while addressing current industry challenges and emerging opportunities.

Participants will gain access to high-level industry discussions, policy direction, regulatory insights, and Nigerian content development initiatives. Attendees will also benefit from valuable networking opportunities with key stakeholders and decision-makers, as well as exposure to emerging investment opportunities within the sector.

Participation at the summit is strictly by invitation, and attendance is free. Stakeholders are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to engage with industry leaders and explore the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.