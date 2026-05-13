NCC urges effective leadership, digital transformation to combat piracy

The Managing Director, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr John Asein, has called for effective leadership, digital transformation and intelligent enforcement to combat piracy.

Asein made this call at a management retreat on ‘Strategic Leadership, Digital Transformation and Effective Copyright Enforcement in a Knowledge-Driven Economy’, held at Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Badagry on Tuesday.

He said effective enforcement required intelligence, collaboration, speed, and strategic partnerships to combat modern-day piracy, which is organised, borderless, and technology-enabled.

“Enforcement that is slow loses relevance, enforcement that is weak loses credibility but enforcement that is strategic earns respect and drives compliance.

“Piracy has become more sophisticated as such that digital violations move across borders instantly, while artificial Intelligence is disrupting long-held assumptions about creativity, ownership and authorship.

“In many ways, the future has arrived faster than institutions were prepared for and this is why leadership matters,” he said.

According to Asein, digital transformation must go beyond acquiring technology or automating processes but improve how we work, coordinate, enforce and deliver value.

“Data should guide decisions, technology should strengthen transparency and efficiency while artificial intelligence should support enforcement intelligence and institutional effectiveness.

“However, it must never replace human judgment, ethical responsibility or professional integrity which is especially true in copyright enforcement,” he said.

He said strategic leadership required more than administrative competence but imagination, adaptability and most importantly discipline to think beyond the pressures of the moment.

“The theme of this retreat, therefore, speaks directly to the times we are living in because in this digital age, institutions cannot afford to be passive observers of change.

“We must become intelligent navigators of change because technology without vision merely creates faster inefficiency.

“Real transformation begins with mindset, how we think, how we make decisions, how willing we are to challenge outdated assumptions, and whether we have the courage to move beyond familiar routines,” Asein said.

He said that this was particularly important in an age of endless information and constant distraction where everyone reacts on social media which rewards speed more than depth.

He said that leadership required reflection, discernment and the ability to separate noise from insight and urgency from importance.

“As Wole Soyinka once reminded us, “The man dies in all who keep silent in the face of tyranny”.

“Institutional decline often begins quietly, when leaders stop questioning mediocrity, stop demanding excellence or become too comfortable with routine therefore, strategic leadership requires intellectual courage,” Asein said.

He urged the management level to move beyond routine administration to strategic leadership and think institutionally rather than departmentally.

“We must build a culture where accountability is normal, excellence is expected and where leadership is demonstrated not merely through instructions, but through personal example.

“This retreat therefore offers us an opportunity, not simply to discuss challenges, but to rethink the future of the commission in a rapidly changing world.

“Let us therefore commit ourselves to leadership that is thoughtful in strategy, disciplined in execution and bold in innovation to build an institution that can lead confidently in the new age,” Asein said.

The Director-General of ASCON), Mrs Funke Adepoju, said that the greatest value in any economy was found in ideas, creativity, knowledge, technology, data, innovation and intellectual property.

“The songs we listen to, the books we read, the films we watch, the software we use, the research we produce and the content we share online all form part of a fast-growing knowledge economy.

“Therefore, the NCC is not just enforcing rules but protecting the value of ideas, defending the rights of creators, supporting innovation and helping to build confidence in Nigeria’s creative and knowledge sectors.

“In many ways, you are standing at the gate between creativity and exploitation, innovation and abuse, between lawful enterprise and infringement,” she said.

Adepoju said that the environment in which NCC operated had changed dramatically because copyright enforcement was no longer limited to physical books, CDs, films, or printed materials.

She said that the challenge had moved into the digital space: websites, streaming platforms, social media, online marketplaces, mobile devices, artificial intelligence tools, and cross-border digital networks.

“This means that the methods that worked yesterday may not be enough for the challenges of today, therefore, enforcement must become smarter, faster, more strategic, and more technology-driven.

“Leadership must also evolve to understand not only the law, but also the digital ecosystem, stakeholder management, institutional collaboration, intelligence gathering, public education, and the economics of creativity,” she said.

Adepoju urged participants to gain new knowledge, renewed confidence, sharper leadership insight, and practical tools that could be applied in the commission.

She commended the management of NCC for prioritising capacity building because it showed commitment to institutional growth.

“Prioritising capacity building retreat shows a clear understanding that the quality of any public institution depends largely on the quality, competence and adaptability of its people.

“On our part, ASCON remains committed to supporting public institutions with the knowledge, skills, and leadership capacity required to respond to the demands of modern governance.

“We assure you of a conducive learning environment, experienced facilitators, and a rewarding training experience,” the director said.

For a better society

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