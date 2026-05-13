Lower Niger River Basin boss accuses union leader of sabotaging probe over fraud allegation

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Engr. Olushola Olumoroti has accused a senior union leader in the agency of orchestrating violence and disrupting official activities to frustrate an ongoing investigation into alleged financial misconduct.

Speaking during a press briefing on Sunday, Olumoroti alleged that Mr. Mudi Raji, identified as the former Ilorin Area Manager and current Kwara State chairman of the National Union of Agricultural and Allied Employees (NUAEE), led the disruption at the authority’s premises in a bid to stop a committee probing corruption allegations and revenue diversion.

According to the MD, the crisis stemmed from disciplinary actions initiated before he assumed office in April 2025.

He said records handed over to him revealed allegations of gross misconduct against Raji, including collection and non-remittance of government revenue, unauthorized issuance of IOUs and diversion of public funds.

Olumoroti alleged that investigations by multiple disciplinary panels found Raji and four others culpable, while three staff members were reportedly cleared.

“The said Mr. Mudi was recommended for outright dismissal for gross violation of public service code and corrupt practices,” he said.

He added that the recommendations of the disciplinary committees were later reviewed by higher panels, including the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee with representatives from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, all of which reportedly upheld sanctions against the affected officials.

The MD disclosed that although the ministry later reduced the punishment from dismissal to a warning letter and an undertaking of good conduct after his appeal for leniency, Raji allegedly rejected the decision and accused the authority of forging evidence against him.

“The minister wrote back to me and instructed that a new committee be set up to look into the authenticity of his claim. I complied with the instruction of the minister and inaugurated the committee last Wednesday,” Olumoroti explained.

He described the recent protest and barricade at the authority as an attempt to obstruct the fresh investigation.

“This action of causing commotion and barricading the gate, disturbing the peaceful conduct of government business and assaulting other staff is a ploy by him to force the government to swallow its own rule,” he said.

Olumoroti further alleged that some workers were attacked during the unrest, saying three staff members were hospitalised while another sustained severe head injuries.

“Three of the staff members were assaulted with dangerous weapons. All these are duly noted for necessary legal action,” he added.

The MD maintained that reforms introduced under his leadership to improve transparency and accountability had met resistance from individuals benefiting from alleged irregular practices within the authority.

“It is a case of corruption fighting back,” he declared.

He also stressed that while workers have the constitutional right to belong to unions, acts of violence and intimidation against non-union staff would not be tolerated.

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