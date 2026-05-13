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Igwe Asadu felicitates Jim Nwobodo at 86

by Peter Anayo051

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Chairman of Enugu State traditional rulers Council, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu (Igwe Ogadagidi), has felicitated with Senator Jim Nwobodo on the occasion of his 86th birthday anniversary.

Asadu, who is also the traditional ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom, in Nsukka Local Government Area, in a birthday message to the elder statesman and former governor of old Anambra State, described him as a dedicated leader who impacted positively to the development of the Old Anambra State (which included present-day Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi states), the South East region, and Nigeria in general.

The monarch who recalled Nwobodo’s days as the first civilian governor of the old Anambra State from 1979 to 1983, noted that he is remembered for massive infrastructural development, education, and health, adding that he continues to be recognised as a leading elder statesman in Enugu and in the South East.

“On behalf of my lovely wife, Her Royal Majesty, Lolo, Lady, Happiness Eberechukwu Asadu (Akudo 1 Of Edem Ani Ogwugwu ancient kingdom), and the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, I extend my warmest birthday wishes to you, Sir, Senator Jim Nwobodo.

“As you mark your 86th birthday anniversary today, we recognise and appreciate your dedication to public service and positive impact on the development of our dear State and nation during your time as governor of old Anambra State, Minister, and Senator of our great nation.

“I wish you continued good health, wisdom, and profound happiness as you mark another year of leadership and impact.

“Happy birthday, a leader of good legacies!” Igwe Ogadagidi said.

 

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