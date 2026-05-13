Healthcare: Lagos laments acute manpower gaps, short of 33,000 doctors

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that the state requires about 40,000 medical doctors to adequately cater for its growing population but currently has only about 7,000 doctors in the system, leaving a deficit of more than 33,000 physicians.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, made the disclosure on Tuesday during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held at Alausa to commemorate the 7th anniversary of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Abayomi also revealed that the state requires an additional 40,000 nurses to bridge manpower gaps in the health sector, describing the shortage of healthcare personnel as part of a broader global workforce crisis affecting many countries.

According to him, Nigeria currently has about 40,000 doctors serving a population of over 200 million people, translating to a doctor-to-patient ratio of one doctor to about 5,000 persons, far below international recommendations.

“Nigeria currently has about 40,000 doctors at a ratio of one doctor to 5,000 people. The country needs about 300,000 additional doctors, while Lagos requires 40,000 doctors. Currently, Lagos has 7,000. The gap for Lagos is over 30,000 doctors and 40,000 nurses,” the commissioner lamented.

Despite the shortfall, Abayomi noted that Lagos was increasingly becoming an attractive destination for healthcare professionals due to ongoing reforms and investments in the sector.

He explained that the administration was repositioning the health sector to effectively respond to emerging challenges such as pandemics, flooding, urban population growth and other public health emergencies.

“We are making sure that the health sector is robust enough to manage everything that comes its way,” he said.

The commissioner projected that Lagos could emerge as a leading medical tourism destination in Africa by 2052, driven by ongoing reforms, mandatory health insurance and the state’s long-term Universal Health Coverage agenda.

Abayomi said the state currently operates 34 secondary and tertiary public health facilities, 325 Primary Healthcare Centres, about 3,500 private health facilities, as well as over 10,000 community pharmacies and Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors within the informal healthcare sector.

He added that Lagos is presently ranked among the leading African cities in healthcare delivery and is targeting a place among the continent’s top three healthcare destinations.

According to him, cities currently ahead of Lagos include Cape Town, Pretoria, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Durban, Algiers, Tunis, Cairo and Casablanca.

Highlighting the pressure on existing medical personnel, the commissioner stated that doctors in Lagos were overstretched due to the huge population burden.

“For every doctor we have in Lagos, they are doing the job of ten,” he said.

To address the persistent brain drain in the health sector, Abayomi disclosed that the state government had commenced a series of healthcare financing reforms aimed at improving the welfare, remuneration and living conditions of healthcare workers, while also creating opportunities for Nigerian doctors in the diaspora to return home.

He revealed that accommodation facilities for medical personnel were being expanded across public hospitals in the state.

According to him, a 72-room accommodation complex for house officers has been completed at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, while construction and renovation works are ongoing at other major health institutions.

“We recently completed an accommodation complex for 72 house officers at LASUTH, while work at Odan is ongoing. Staff quarters at Gbagada, Ojo and LASUTH are nearing completion. Going forward, all new medical facilities will have staff quarters in close proximity,” he stated.

Abayomi further disclosed that LASUTH currently has about 120 medical specialists, while general hospitals across the state collectively have about 250 specialists.

He stressed that infrastructure development remained central to the administration’s healthcare agenda, adding that the government had developed a comprehensive medical blueprint focused on sustainable and renewable healthcare facility designs.

The commissioner maintained that the reforms being implemented by the Sanwo-Olu administration were aimed at building a resilient healthcare system capable of meeting the demands of Lagos’ rapidly growing population while positioning the state as a healthcare hub for West Africa.

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