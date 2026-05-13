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Agriculture

Gov Kefas empowers farmers, rolls out advanced agricultural machinery

by Peter Anayo077

 

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

 

The Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, as part of fulfilling his administration’s pledge to transform Taraba State into a major food production hub, has deployed a multi-billion-naira fleet of modern agricultural machinery.

He said that from the initiative, farmers will gain subsidised access to advanced tools for land clearing, precision tillage, irrigation support, and efficient harvesting.

“The programme aims to drastically reduce post-harvest losses, expand cultivable land, and boost overall productivity in a state richly endowed with arable resources.

“The consignment, which has arrived in Jalingo, includes tractors, combine harvesters, excavators, and other essential heavy-duty equipment.

“This strategic investment forms a key pillar of the governor’s ‘Moving Forward” agenda, designed to modernise farming operations and deliver tangible prosperity to rural communities across the 16 local government areas of Taraba State.

According to him, beyond enhancing agricultural output, the mechanisation drive is expected to help stabilise food prices, strengthen food security, and unlock new economic opportunities for thousands of residents.

“It will further cement Taraba’s emerging status as a frontline player in Nigeria’s agricultural landscape,” he said.

He disclosed that the intervention reflects his administration’s continued political will and unwavering commitment to prioritising agriculture as a vehicle for sustainable development, job creation, and inclusive growth across the state.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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