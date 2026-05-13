Fibroids in Nigerian women: What you should know

BY VICTORTALKSHEALTH

For many women in Nigeria, the word fibroid carries a mix of fear, confusion, and unanswered questions. It often comes up quietly during a routine scan, after months of heavy periods, or when pregnancy takes longer than expected. Sometimes, it appears suddenly in conversations among friends, family members, or even social media threads.

And almost always, the same questions follow:

What exactly are fibroids?

Why are they so common?

Do they mean I can’t have children?

The truth is, fibroids are far more common than many people realize, especially among women of African descent. But understanding them properly can make all the difference.

What Are Fibroids, Really?

Fibroids, also known as uterine fibroids, are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus. They can vary in:

Size (from tiny, undetectable nodules to large masses)

Number (one or multiple growths)

Location (inside, within, or outside the uterus)

Research suggests that a significant percentage of women will develop fibroids at some point in their lives, although not all will experience symptoms. Importantly, fibroids are not cancerous. However, they can still affect quality of life depending on their size and location.

Why Are Fibroids So Common in Nigerian Women?

One of the most striking patterns in medical research is this:

Fibroids are more common in women of African descent.

Studies indicate that Black women:

Are more likely to develop fibroids

Tend to develop them at a younger age

May experience more severe symptoms

Possible Reasons

The exact cause is not fully understood, but several factors are believed to play a role:

Genetics: Family history increases risk

Hormones: Estrogen and progesterone influence fibroid growth

Lifestyle factors: Diet, weight, and physical activity may contribute

In Nigeria, additional factors such as delayed diagnosis, limited access to care, and cultural silence around reproductive health may also make fibroids seem more overwhelming.

Common Symptoms Many Women Ignore

Not all fibroids cause symptoms.

But when they do, the signs are often mistaken for “normal” menstrual experiences. Symptoms may include:

Heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding

Severe menstrual pain

Abdominal swelling or bloating

Frequent urination

Lower back pain

Pain during intercourse

Some women may even notice that their abdomen appears enlarged, similar to that of pregnancy. Because these symptoms can develop gradually, many women adjust to them without realizing something is wrong.

Fibroids and Fertility: What You Should Know

One of the biggest concerns around fibroids is fertility. And understandably so.

Do Fibroids Cause Infertility?

The answer is: yes, sometimes, but not always. Many women with fibroids conceive and carry pregnancies successfully. However, depending on their size and location, fibroids may:

Distort the shape of the uterus

Block the fallopian tubes

Interfere with implantation

Increase the risk of miscarriage

Research suggests that fibroids are associated with infertility in some cases, but they are not the sole cause.

Having fibroids does not automatically mean you cannot get pregnant.

But it does mean that proper evaluation and medical guidance are important.

What Causes Fibroids to Grow?

Fibroids are strongly influenced by a number of hormones. Estrogen, in particular, plays a key role.

Factors That May Contribute to Growth

High estrogen levels

Early onset of menstruation

Obesity

Diet patterns (especially high intake of processed foods)

Some research also suggests that low vitamin D levels, which are common in many populations, may be related to an increased risk of getting fibroids.

The Nigerian Diet and Fibroid Risk

Diet may not directly cause fibroids, but it can influence hormonal balance.

In recent years, dietary patterns have shifted toward processed foods, sugary drinks, low vegetable intake.

Research suggests that diets high in red meat, processed foods and sugar may be associated with an increased risk of fibroid development.

On the other hand, diets rich in fruits, vegetables and fiber may have a protective effect. Traditional Nigerian foods like beans, vegetables, and whole grains can support better hormonal balance when consumed regularly.

When Should You Be Concerned?

Not every fibroid requires treatment.

But you should consider a medical evaluation if you experience:

Heavy bleeding that affects daily life

Severe pain

Difficulty getting pregnant

Rapid abdominal enlargement

Early detection allows for more treatment options and better outcomes.

Diagnosis: How Fibroids Are Detected

Fibroids are usually diagnosed through:

Pelvic examination

Ultrasound scan

MRI (in more complex cases)

Many women first discover fibroids during routine scans or fertility evaluations.

Treatment Options: What Are Your Choices?

Treatment depends on:

Size and location of fibroids

Symptoms

Desire for future pregnancy

1. Watchful Waiting– If fibroids are small and not causing symptoms, doctors may recommend monitoring.

2. Medications– Certain drugs can reduce symptoms, shrink fibroids temporarily. However, they may not eliminate fibroids completely.

3. Surgical Options

These include:

Myomectomy (removal of fibroids while preserving the uterus)

Hysterectomy (removal of the uterus — usually for severe cases)

4. Minimally Invasive Procedures

Newer techniques, such as uterine artery embolization, may help reduce fibroid size.

Common Myths About Fibroids

“Fibroids Always Require Surgery”

Not true. Many cases are managed without surgery.

“Fibroids Mean You Cannot Have Children.”

False. Many women with fibroids have successful pregnancies.

“Herbal Remedies Can Cure Fibroids Completely”

There is no strong scientific evidence supporting a complete cure through unregulated herbal treatments.

The Emotional Side of Fibroids

Beyond physical symptoms, fibroids can take an emotional toll. Women may experience anxiety, fear about fertility, social pressure. In our society, where expectations around childbearing are high, this can be particularly difficult.

Support for both medical and emotional situations is essential.

What You Can Do: Practical Steps

While fibroids cannot always be prevented, certain lifestyle choices may help:

1. Maintain a healthy weight. It helps regulate hormones.

2. Eat a balanced diet. Focus on vegetables, fruits, and whole foods.

3. Stay physically active supports hormonal balance.

4. Go for regular check-ups. Early detection makes management easier.

5. Avoid self-medication. Seek professional medical advice.

Final Thoughts

Fibroids are common. They are not a personal failure. And they are not always a barrier to having children. Understanding what fibroids are and what they are not can reduce fear and improve outcomes. The most important step is awareness. Because when our women are informed, they are empowered to make decisions that protect their health, their fertility, and their future.

Victor Aniogbu (Victor TalksHealth) is a Human Anatomist and Wellness Advocate.

He wrote in from Owerri.

For feedback, email– victortalkshealth11@gmail.com

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2