Edo Security Squad arrests 12 suspected cultists, seals initiation centres in Benin

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Men of the Special Security Squad, “Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers,” in Edo State have arrested 12 suspected cultists and sealed two apartments allegedly used for cult initiations during coordinated raids across several hotspots in Benin City.

The operation followed the killing of a young man in front of the gate of the University of Benin on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

The Chief Security Officer (CSO) and Principal Security Officer (PSO) to Governor Monday Okpebholo led the security squad in the raids carried out at Ekosodin, Isihor, Old Road off S&T Barracks, Airport Road, 19th Street Ugbowo, Ogba-Evbuodia and Evbuomore Quarters in Benin City.

Spokesperson for the squad, Noah Idemudia, accused some Okaigheles across communities in Edo State of allegedly aiding violent crimes, saying intelligence reports suggest that sophisticated weapons used in deadly attacks are often traced to communities within the state.

He warned community leaders to ensure peace within their domains, stressing that any Okaighele found in possession of unlicensed weapons would be treated as a criminal.

He said, “Reports reaching us indicate that some Okaigheles are allegedly harbouring criminals. Intelligence reports also suggest that sophisticated weapons used in deadly attacks on citizens are allegedly sourced from communities. The governor is warning Okaigheles to maintain peace in their various communities and ensure that no unlicensed weapons are found in their possession, as they will be held liable and treated as criminals.”

Speaking on the arrests, Idemudia clarified that the 12 suspects arrested were not linked to the killing near the UNIBEN gate but were allegedly identified as members of various cult groups after symbols, signs and incriminating materials were reportedly discovered on them.

He disclosed that the suspects had been handed over to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, Edo State Command, for profiling and further investigation.

On the two properties sealed during the operation, Idemudia explained that one apartment located at Ogba-Evbuodia was allegedly being used for cult initiation activities.

According to him, operatives who attempted to arrest suspects at the location were attacked, leading to the sealing of the property and the invitation of the owner for questioning.

He added that another apartment raided at Evbuomore Quarters was found to contain shrines and fetish items scattered across several rooms, which investigators suspect were being used for initiation into different confraternities. The owner of the property has also been invited for questioning.

“The governor has warned those sponsoring cultism and violent killings in the state to desist immediately. Anyone found aiding criminality in Edo State will face the full weight of the law, as the state will no longer be conducive for criminal elements,” he stated.

Idemudia also warned against unlawful gatherings, alleging that some cult groups were planning anniversary celebrations.

“I want to warn that any planned cult anniversary celebrations should be suspended immediately. Strategies are already in place to arrest anyone involved in such unlawful gatherings. Cult anniversaries will not be tolerated in Edo State,” he concluded.

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