Consolidated Hallmark Insurance pays N5.3bn claims in 2026, reinforces commitment to policyholders

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading General Insurance Business and Special Risk Insurance underwriters, has paid over N5.3 billion in gross claims so far in 2026, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to prompt claims settlement and exceptional customer service delivery.

The claims paid across various business portfolios represent 37.8% of the total N14 billion claims settled during the full 2025 financial year, reflecting the company’s strong financial capacity and deliberate customer-centric approach to insurance operations. The claims cut across several product lines including Motor Insurance, Fire Insurance, General Accident, Marine Insurance, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Engineering, Bond and Agric Insurance, further demonstrating the company’s extensive underwriting expertise and strategic role in supporting businesses and individuals across critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

In addition, the company recorded reinsurance recoveries of N2.9 billion in 2026, compared to N6.8 billion achieved in the 2025 financial year, representing 41.4% of the previous year’s figures.

Speaking on the claims performance, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mary Adeyanju, said the company remains committed to fulfilling its promise to customers by ensuring that every genuine and confirmed claim is settled promptly and professionally. She stated: “At Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, we understand that the true value of insurance is revealed at the point of claims settlement. This is why we have continued to strengthen our claims management process to ensure that our customers receive timely support when it matters most.

“Our commitment is simple and unwavering; every genuine and confirmed claim will be paid promptly, transparently and professionally. We see our customers as partners, and we remain dedicated to protecting their businesses, investments and future with integrity and excellence.”

She further noted that the company’s consistent investment in people, technology and operational processes has significantly enhanced service efficiency and customer experience.

“As the risk landscape evolves, we are continuously innovating and improving our systems to serve our customers better. Our focus is not only to provide insurance coverage, but also to deliver confidence, stability and peace of mind to every policyholder,” she added.

Leveraging the capabilities and unique strengths within the group, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited continues to provide premium risk management solutions tailored to meet the needs of corporate organisations, SMEs and individuals.

The company’s impressive claims settlement record remains a testament to its financial strength, technical expertise and reliability as a trusted insurance partner in Nigeria. Customers seeking dependable insurance solutions are encouraged to explore the company’s wide range of products designed to protect lives, assets, businesses and investments against unforeseen risks.

Meanwhile, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc, Eddie Efekoha, has confirmed that the Group will declare a final dividend of 15 kobo per share at its Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 21, 2026. Combined with the 10 kobo interim dividend paid in 2025, this brings the total dividend for the period to 25 kobo per share, further reflecting the Group’s commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

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