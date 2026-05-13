Chess in slums Africa, platform school wins at 3rd Ecobank National Schools Championship

The 4th edition of the Ecobank National Schools Team Chess Championship came to a successful conclusion in Lagos, with Chess in Slums Africa winning the Primary Category, while Platform School reclaimed and retained the Secondary Category title after two days of intense and inspiring competition.

The prestigious championship, sponsored by Ecobank Nigeria, supported by SchoolMate, Newcross, Exploration & Production Limited, GZI Limited and Frutta and organized by the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), attracted over a thousand students from schools across the country to the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos.

In the Primary Category, Chess in Slums Africa delivered a dominant performance, winning all six matches to finish with a perfect score of 18 match points.

First Baptist Group of Schools also finished with a perfect win record but settled for second place on tiebreaks, while Jareb Private School, Ogun finished third.

The event witnessed remarkable performances from young players, further highlighting the rapid growth of grassroots chess development in Nigeria.

The Primary Category title was especially significant for Chess in Slums Africa, as the team received celebrations and support on-site from Tunde Onakoya, whose presence added excitement and inspiration to the young players during the close of the championship and the closing ceremony.

In the Secondary Category, Platform School successfully defended their title to become back-to-back champions of the Ecobank National Schools Team Chess Championship.

Platform School finished first after six rounds with 16 match points, edging longtime rivals Dayspring School, who also finished unbeaten but settled for second place on tiebreaks. Kings College Lagos claimed third position after an impressive campaign.

The result further strengthened the growing rivalry between Platform School and Dayspring School. Platform School won the maiden edition of the Ecobank-sponsored championship before Dayspring School emerged as champions in the second edition.

Platform School, however, bounced back strongly by reclaiming the title in the third edition and have now secured back-to-back titles after winning the fourth edition.

Meanwhile, Dayspring School have now recorded consecutive second-place finishes following their triumph in the second edition.

Head of Educational and Social Services of Ecobank, Kunle Adewoyi, urged the students to strive hard to become Grand Masters in the near future.

He said, “There are Grand Masters in Kenya, Rwanda and some other African countries, but, sadly, we don’t have any in Nigeria at the moment. It is our prayer that some of these students will become one in the near future.

Adewoyi said that Ecobank was particular about chess sponsorship because it helps in the development of the kids.

The Vice President of the Nigerian Chess Federation, Adeyinka Adewale, was full of praise for Ecobank and other partners for sponsoring the tournament, just as he promised that next year’s edition will be bigger and better.

The championship once again showcased the educational and developmental value of chess, with students displaying exceptional concentration, discipline, teamwork, creativity, and resilience throughout the tournament. Ecobank Nigeria’s continued investment in scholastic chess, alongside the support of SchoolMate and the organizational efforts of the Nigeria Chess Federation, continues to position the championship as one of Nigeria’s premier school sports events.

The 4th Ecobank National Schools Team Chess Championship once again reinforced chess as a powerful tool for education, leadership development, and youth empowerment in Nigeria, while also providing a platform for discovering the country’s next generation of chess stars.

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