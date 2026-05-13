APC Ogun East senatorial ticket: Gbenga Daniel talks tough, vows to defeat Dapo Abiodun in primary

.Opposes consensus arrangement

.As party leaders formally adopt governor

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Former Ogun State Governor and Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Gbenga Daniel, has declared that Governor Dapo Abiodun would suffer an overwhelming defeat if both men contest the Ogun East Senatorial ticket at the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.

Daniel, popularly known as OGD, made the declaration on Tuesday during the BATOGD Movement Empowerment Programme for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu held at his Obalofin Court residence in Ijebu-Ode.

According to the APC timetable, the senatorial primary across the country will come up on May 18, 2026 from the party wards.

The former governor, while addressing supporters and party loyalists, insisted that he remains politically formidable in Ogun East and challenged Governor Abiodun to test his popularity through a transparent primary election.

He said the people of Ogun East must begin to critically assess the quality of representation and leadership the district deserves going forward.

“Without any doubt, in a free and fair contest, I will not only defeat Governor Abiodun, but I will defeat him overwhelmingly.

“The people of Ogun East must now decide whether the Senate should become a reward for unresolved controversies and widespread dissatisfaction or whether it should be reserved for leaders with the credibility, humility, and grassroots trust worthy of representing one of the most historically respected regions in Yorubaland.”

The senator used the occasion to reel out what he described as his decades-long record of empowerment, infrastructural development and political service to Ogun State and the Ijebu people.

“We’ve been on this empowerment journey for 30 years. I started this empowerment programme before I joined politics through Gateway Front Foundation (GFF). I thank God we developed Ogun State within eight years of my tenure,” he said.

Daniel noted that after leaving office as governor, he stayed away from active political office for 12 years before returning to serve in the Senate in 2023, where he claimed to have recorded significant achievements within three years.

The senator also took a swipe at the current administration over what he described as neglect of major public assets built during his tenure as governor.

“During my time as Ogun State Governor for eight years, we constructed the Gateway International Stadium in Ijebu-Ode with a 100-capacity games village. But look at the stadium that hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup; it has become a shadow of itself. How much will it cost the state government to renovate the roof?” he queried.

“And within three years of my tenure in the Senate, we have done tremendously well,” he added.

Daniel accused Governor Abiodun of allegedly marginalising Ijebuland and frustrating key developmental projects in the area.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun has shown his disposition towards Ijebuland by sidelining and marginalising the people,” he said.

Daniel alleged that political interference by the governor contributed to the loss of the Dangote Group refinery project to Lagos State.

“Let him explain to us how the Dangote refinery, which ought to have been in Ogun Waterside, the biggest refinery in the world was lost to Lagos due to bad politics. Dapo worked against Dangote refinery in Ogun State,” he alleged.

Despite the criticism, Daniel commended Governor Abiodun for completing the Gateway International Airport project, which he said was initiated during his administration.

He also praised President Tinubu for supporting the development of the Deep Sea Port project in Ijebuland, insisting that he laid the groundwork for the project.

“For purposes of record, I secured all the authority to sink the seaport in Ijebuland,” he stated.

The senator further disclosed that he facilitated the establishment of two naval bases in the South-West located in Abigi area of Ogun East and Ilara near Epe, Lagos state while serving as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy.

“As Chairman of Navy, I facilitated two naval bases in the South-West, Abigi and Ilara close to Epe. The governor that was supposed to support us for the naval base was antagonising the establishment of the naval base. But we thank God it is under construction,” he said.

Daniel also claimed credit for supporting the establishment of the South-West Development Commission and lamented the state of healthcare infrastructure in Ijebu-Ode.

“There is no quality hospital in Ijebu-Ode. I facilitated the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Ijebu-Ode, but the governor is antagonising it. How did the Ijebu people offend Dapo Abiodun?” he asked.

On the agitation for the creation of Ijebu State, Daniel accused the governor of remaining silent on the matter despite growing calls from stakeholders in the region.

The former governor also claimed that he cited the establishment of the Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic in Ijebu-Igbo as part of his contributions to educational development in Ogun East.

Meanwhile, Ogun East APC stakeholders officially unveiled Senator Gbenga Daniel as the consensus candidate for the senatorial district in the 2027 National Assembly election.

However, the Governor also received a major political boost as leaders, delegates, and stakeholders of APC in Ogun East Senatorial District formally presented and endorsed him as the consensus candidate of the zone for the 2027 senatorial election.

The endorsement, described by party leaders as a collective decision aimed at ensuring quality representation and sustaining party unity in the district, was witnessed by top APC chieftains, including the party’s consensus gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, former deputy governors, and other senior stakeholders across Ogun East.

The event had in attendance former deputy governors, Yetunde Onanuga, Segun Adesegun, and Gbenga Kaka, the Ogun State APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, Deputy Chairman, Chief James Dina, Chairman of Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Lekan Mustapha, and the Chairman of APC in Ogun East Zone, Dr. Adeleke Ogundoyin.

While presenting Governor Abiodun to leaders and stakeholders of the zone, former Deputy Governor, Segun Adesegun, said party members across the district had unanimously endorsed the Governor as the APC consensus candidate for Ogun East Senatorial District.

Senator Lekan Mustapha, on his part, stated that the adoption of Governor Abiodun was the collective decision of the people of the district to ensure effective and quality representation at the National Assembly.

He recalled the Ogun East stakeholders’ meeting held on April 20, where leaders of the district unanimously adopted Governor Abiodun as the preferred senatorial candidate of the party, noting that Tuesday’s gathering was convened to formally communicate the decision to the Governor and the party leadership.

In his remarks, the Chairman of APC in Ogun East, Dr. Adeleke Ogundoyin, formally handed over the Governor to the Ogun State APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, urging the state leadership to forward his name to the national secretariat of the party as the APC flag bearer for Ogun East Senatorial District.

Responding to the endorsement, Governor Dapo Abiodun expressed profound appreciation to leaders, stakeholders, and delegates of Ogun East Senatorial District for the confidence reposed in him, describing the consensus arrangement as a demonstration of unity, political maturity, and shared commitment to the progress of the district and Ogun State.

The Governor said he was deeply humbled by the overwhelming support and pledged not to betray the trust and confidence bestowed on him by the people and the leadership of the APC in Ogun East.

He assured party faithful and residents of the district that, if elected to represent Ogun East at the Senate, he would provide purposeful, people-oriented, and quality representation capable of attracting more development and democratic dividends to the area.

Governor Abiodun also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the unprecedented support the Ogun State Government has received since he assumed office, while commending leaders of the zone for prioritizing unity and cohesion, noting that the adoption of a consensus candidate would further strengthen the APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the ideals and programmes of the party, while promising to continue working closely with stakeholders across the senatorial district to sustain the developmental strides already recorded in Ogun State.

The Governor also appreciated Senator Olamilekan Adeola, former deputy governors, party executives, elders, and stakeholders for their support and solidarity, assuring them that the APC would remain united and victorious in the state.

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