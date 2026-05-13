Anambra Police deny involvement in octogenarian’s death vying for kingship stool

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has on Tuesday absolved itself of being part of the uniformed operatives that allegedly arrested late Mr. Paul Onwualu in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Onwualu, 80-year-old who was among the aspirants vying for the kingship stool of the community, was alleged to have been beaten to coma by men in army and police uniforms and subsequently died on the way to police station.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement made available to journalists in Awka emphasized that the operatives involved in the incident are not attached to the Anambra State Police Command.

He said that an investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of Mr. Paul Onwualu.

He added, “Preliminary information available to the Command indicates that the officers allegedly involved in the arrest of the deceased prior to the sudden deterioration of his health, which eventually resulted in his death, have been identified.

“The Command assures Ndi Anambra and members of the public that the Command is treating the matter with the seriousness it deserves in order to establish the facts surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The statement further noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has urged residents to remain calm and allow the ongoing investigation to run its full course.

The Commissioner also reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to transparency, professionalism, and the protection of lives and property across the state.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga further stated that the public will be duly informed of any new developments as the investigation progresses.

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