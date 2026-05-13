AIG Abubakar Zubairu assumes duty at Zone 16, pledges to strengthen security

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Zone 16 Police headquarters, Yenagoa, has announced the appointment and assumption of duty of a new Assistant Inspector General (AIG), following the retirement of AIG Johnson Olowule Adenola.

According to a statement issued by the zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gunn Ewhoborwo Emonena, the Inspector General, Olatunji Disu has approved the appointment of Zubairu as the new AIG in charge of Zone 16 headquarters, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

Zubairu, who becomes the 12th AIG of the zone, hails from Patigi local Government Area of Kwara state, he was commissioned into the Nigeria police force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1992 and holds a Bachelor of science (B.Sc Hons.) degree in Political Science.

Widely regarded as a seasoned crime fighter and operational strategist, AIG Zubairu has served in several strategic capacities across different formations of the force, prior to his new appointment, he was the assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 8 headquarters, Lokoja.

The new AIG has pledged to deploy his vast professional experience and intellectual capacity toward strengthening security operations and enhancing effective policing across the two states under the Zone.

The Zonal Police headquarters also appealed to members of the public for continued cooperation, support, and encouragement to enable the new AIG to discharge his responsibilities effectively and advance the policing vision of the Nigeria police force.

For a better society

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