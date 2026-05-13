Abia govt to probe extortion, harassment of students in ABSU

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State Executive Council has constituted a 5-man Special Investigative Committee to look into the recent allegations of harassment and extortion amongst Abia State University students and lecturers.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, announced this on Monday at Government House, Umuahia, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He said that the committee was set up in the bid to ensure the highest level of academic and ethical standards in the state’s own tertiary institution.

According to the Commissioner, the committee, which has the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba as Chairman and SSA on Public Communication, Mr. Dodoh Okafor as Secretary has the following as its terms of reference;

“The identification of the perpetrator and making appropriate recommendations to the Visitor to the university. Two, allegations of bribery against a lecturer, as well as allegations of forged certificates against the same lecturer.

“Three, to determine the extent of the implementation of the white paper on the 2024 full investigation panel to the university and to identify implementation gaps. Four, any other matter that may be relevant to the ongoing transformation and restoration of Abia State University as a citadel of learning and excellence in teaching and research,” Prince Kanu stated.

The committee, which has other members to include Mr. Chinedu Ekeke, Professor Idowu Eluwa, and Professor Lawrence Idemudua, is equally expected to work hand-in-hand with the governing council of the university to carry out its assignment.

Prince Kanu disclosed that the 2026 Annual School Census has commenced across the state from Monday May 11th, 2026. “The exercise is designed to provide the State Minister of Basic and Secondary Education reliable data for planning, policy formulation, and full access into the Hope Education Intervention Grant.”

The exercise, he said, will cover schools across the three senatorial zones of the state and will run for one month.

He also revealed that the Abia State Agency for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education has so far established 140 learning centres across the state to provide educational opportunities for adults and individuals who missed formal education earlier in life.

He stated that, in furtherance of the education reform agenda of Governor Otti’s administration, the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board recently organised training and capacity-building programmes for 265 headteachers and 306 Early Childhood Care Development teachers to strengthen effective school management and improve learning outcomes.

The Commissioner further disclosed that ASEPA has commenced full enforcement of the use of waste bins in all commercial vehicles across the state to promote cleanliness and proper waste disposal habits among passengers.

He noted that the agency’s consistent efforts have contributed significantly to Abia’s growing reputation as one of the cleanest states in Nigeria.

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