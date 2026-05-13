2027: ActionAid calls for impeachment of Govs using public funds for campaign

.Yilwatda warns APC aspirants against violence ahead of party’s primaries

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja with Agency report

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Prof Nentawe Goshwe has warned aspirants on the party’s platform to avoid confrontational conduct, stressing that anyone who disrupts the party’s primaries coming up soon across the country will face severe sanctions, including suspension.

This is coming amid call by ActionAid for the immediate impeachment of any state governor found to have used public funds for political campaign activities.

Yilwatda issued the warning in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki.

Tooki said the National Chairman made the remarks while addressing aspirants, who recently underwent screening by party committees ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yilwatda assured of the APC’s commitment to transparent, credible, peaceful, and democratic primaries nationwide, adding that such discipline is vital to sustain Nigerians’ confidence in the ruling party.

He cautioned that the party leadership will not tolerate violence, unrest, anti-party activities, or any attempt to compromise the integrity of the process.

“Any aspirant or supporter found instigating violence, sponsoring unrest, engaging in anti-party activities, or attempting to compromise the integrity of the process would face severe sanctions, including immediate suspension from the party,” he said.

Yilwatda urged all aspirants to act as ambassadors of the APC, noting that their conduct before, during, and after the primaries would reflect the party’s values, discipline, and vision.

The chairman commended President Bola Tinubu for strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring the success of APC’s internal processes, saying the President continues to deploy political goodwill and leadership capacity to build a united, forward-looking party capable of delivering sustainable development.

He advised aspirants and stakeholders to align with Tinubu’s vision and avoid inflammatory actions or statements that could overheat the polity or create divisions.

“The Renewed Hope administration is laying a solid foundation for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria,” Yilwatda stated, calling for constructive politics to consolidate gains already recorded.

Despite inheriting major economic and structural challenges, Yilwatda said, the Tinubu administration has embarked on bold reforms to reposition Nigeria for long-term growth and stability. The government, he added, is focused on building a resilient economy to achieve a $1 trillion target through investments in infrastructure, industrialisation, agriculture, digital innovation, and energy reforms.

In a related development, a Non-Governmental Organisation, ActionAid Nigeria, has called for the immediate impeachment of any state governor found to have used public funds for political campaign activities, amid rising concerns over alleged large-scale mobilisation of resources ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The organisation expressed alarm over reports circulating in the public space suggesting that some serving governors may have contributed or mobilised massive sums of money for political campaigns and efforts aimed at consolidating political power.

It said the allegations have sparked national concern and raised urgent questions about the source of such funds.

ActionAid Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, said in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday that the situation is unacceptable, warning against the diversion of public resources for political purposes.

Mamedu stated, “It is appalling that at a time when Nigeria is drowning in debt, workers are struggling with the rising cost of living, public hospitals are underfunded, schools are collapsing, insecurity is spreading, and millions of Nigerians are battling hunger and extreme economic hardship, that any suggestion that public resources are being diverted or deployed for political campaigns.

“It is outrageous, reckless, immoral, and completely unacceptable. Let it be clearly stated that governors are not elected to convert state resources into political war chests.

“Nigerians did not vote for public office holders to use taxpayer funds, state allocations, public procurement systems, security votes, government assets, or state institutions to fund political ambitions and electoral calculations.”

He demanded full transparency from those allegedly linked to the reports.

“ActionAid Nigeria, therefore, demands an immediate public explanation from all governors and political actors allegedly linked to these reports.

“Nigerians deserve to know whether these funds came from legitimate private political fundraising or whether state resources were directly or indirectly used, leveraged, diverted, coordinated, or disguised for political purposes.

“If these funds did not come from public resources, then those involved must come out publicly and transparently state so,” he added.

The organisation called on anti-corruption agencies and state legislatures to open investigations into the allegations.

It urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, and State Houses of Assembly to immediately commence a comprehensive probe.

“This is a matter of public interest, democratic integrity, accountability, and the protection of public resources belonging to millions of Nigerians,” the statement said.

Mamedu further called for strong consequences for any official found culpable.

He stated, “ActionAid Nigeria calls for the immediate commencement of impeachment proceedings against any governor found guilty of using state resources for partisan political purposes.

“Any governor who diverts public resources for political campaigns has violated public trust and abused the mandate given to them by citizens. Such individuals should not remain in office.

“Appropriate sanctions must also include prosecution, recovery of diverted funds, removal from public office, disqualification from holding public offices in the future, and every other legal consequence necessary to protect democratic accountability and deter future abuse.”

He warned that unchecked misuse of state resources could undermine democratic processes, especially ahead of the 2027 elections, saying it risks giving incumbents an unfair advantage over other contenders.

Mamedu added that while political parties are free to organise their campaigns and raise legitimate funds, public resources must never be involved.

He noted that in established democracies such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Germany, and South Africa, strict rules and oversight mechanisms exist to prevent the misuse of public office for political advantage, with violations often resulting in resignations, investigations, or removals from office.

He also urged citizens, civil society groups, and whistleblowers to remain vigilant.

“Ahead of the 2027 elections, Nigerians must keep their eyes open and remain alert to any attempt to divert public resources into political campaigns and partisan activities.

“The defence of democracy cannot be left to institutions alone. Citizens must actively defend their states, their resources, and the integrity of public governance,” the country director advised.

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