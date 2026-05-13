2026: APM guber candidate woos Osun PDP structure as Bauchi governor, Makinde’s allies join party

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Hon. Adewale Adebayo, for the 2026 Osun gubernatorial election, has appealed to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to support his ambition, following the defection of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and allies of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to the party.

Adebayo said the political alignment of the former chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and other prominent figures with the APM reflects the party’s strong ideology, which, according to him, is attracting Nigerians seeking a better nation and a platform capable of producing a new generation of leaders.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting with party leaders, supporters and grassroots canvassers in Osogbo, the APM candidate admonished that the mobilisers must build a united front to rescue Osun from what he described as failed leadership and internal political crisis.

According to him, the entry of Governor Bala Mohammed and Engr. Seyi Makinde’s loyalists into APM demonstrates the confidence, credible political actors now repose in our party’s vision for purposeful governance, economic growth, youth empowerment and people-oriented policies.”

He reiterated that APM remains open to all progressive-minded individuals determined to enthrone responsive leadership in Osun State.

“I want to use this medium to call on the PDP structure in Osun State to support APM in the forthcoming Osun Guber election. The ex-chairman of PDP governors’ forum has showed the way with Engr Makinde preparing to join. “

The governorship hopeful further urged members of the PDP and other political parties to join the APM movement ahead of the 2026 election, insisting that the party has the capacity, structure and grassroots support needed to secure victory at the polls.

“I am prepared to reposition Osun into greater heights and ensure that the vision of our founding father come into fruition. APC and PDP has failed the state, APM coming on board is fully prepare for governance and ready be game changer for 2027 General Election.”

He however, reaffirmed his commitment to running an issue-based campaign focused on development, transparency, job creation and improved welfare for residents of the state.

For a better society

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