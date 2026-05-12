Women’s Ministry day celebration at Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda section in Lagos

L-r … President Women’s Ministry (WM) Assemblies of God Church (AGC) Rosanwo Aguda Section. Mrs Emily Liberty, Treasurer; Mrs Comfort Ahamefula, Minister in Charge (AGC), Rosanwo,Rev Fred Obiebe:his wife Coordinator of the (WM) Rosanwo, Mrs Comfort Obiebe, Secretary,Mrs Onyinye Okosun, during the Women’s Ministry day, organised by the General Council of Assemblies of God in Nigeria with their ‘ Breaking Barriers your responsibilities’ held in Lagos on 10/5/2026.

Sitting down from left… Mrs Grace Okorie; Mrs Onyinye Okosun: Mrs Comfort Ahamefula; Minister in Charge (AGC) Rosanwo, Rev Fred Obiebe: his wife, Coordinator of the (WM) Rosanwo, Mrs Comfort Obiebe; President, Mrs Emily Liberty: Mrs Promise Jimmy and others during the Women’s Ministry day, organised by the General Council of Assemblies of God in Nigeria, with their ‘ Breaking Barriers your responsibilities’ held in Lagos on 10/5/2026…PHOTOS: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

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