Wike distances self from APC crisis as coalition strategy takes centre stage

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike has dismissed insinuations linking him to the reported screening troubles of a political aspirant, insisting he has no role in the internal affairs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects across the FCT, Wike said he was unaware of the details surrounding the controversy and declined to be drawn into partisan speculation.

“There’s been a lot of interesting things going on politically,” a journalist told the minister, referring to reports that Wike’s political successor was allegedly not cleared during a screening exercise.

Responding to reports that Wike’s political successor was allegedly not cleared during a screening exercise, Wike said: “First of all, I didn’t know you were in the meeting where the president directed. I’m not a member of APC, so I don’t know what’s happening in their screening. And I also don’t know where they publish the results of the screening.”

The minister added that even if he was aware of the matter, he would still have no reason to interfere.

“So it will be difficult for me to comment. Even if they do, why would I comment? I don’t know the reasons they have,” he said.

In a sharp response to suggestions that he may have influenced the political process behind the scenes, Wike dismissed the claims as baseless.

“He has not reported to me that he has any problem. I’m not a native doctor. Neither am I a prophet. I’ve seen some things that I don’t know. So I don’t have any role to play here,” the minister declared.

The comments come amid heightened political tension and growing speculation over alignments ahead of upcoming elections.

Amid the political uncertainty, Wike also confirmed that the “Rainbow Coalition” political arrangement would play a major role in the forthcoming elections.

When asked whether the coalition would be deployed for the next electoral cycle, the minister answered emphatically: “Very much.”

“That is the essence of the Rainbow Coalition. We’ll look at it. We’ll look at where we have the strength. We’ll look at where we don’t have the strength. And we’ll compare that. And we’re going to vote accordingly,” he stated.

Political observers say the comments may signal fresh strategic alliances capable of reshaping voting patterns in key states and the FCT.

Beyond politics, the FCT minister used the inspection tour to highlight what he described as landmark infrastructure achievements under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, several critical road and bridge projects across Abuja are nearing completion and will form part of activities marking the administration’s third anniversary in office.

Wike disclosed that only about 500 metres of work remained on the Fountain project, adding that streetlights on the corridor would be completed before the end of the month by contractors Green Book and Lubric.

“I think it’s about 500 meters remaining for them to finish here at Fountain. I’m very happy,” he said.

The minister also expressed satisfaction with ongoing work in Dutse Alhaji leading to N5, noting that contractor Lubric had assured the government of completion before month-end.

He further revealed that the Bwari Bridge road project had already been completed, while contractor CCECC promised to finish installation of streetlights within 10 days.

At another project site, Wike praised the pace and quality of construction work, especially around the bridge linking the route toward Zuba.

“You can also see that it’s almost completed, the bridge at the launch. In fact, they have started the one that will direct them from here to Zuba. It’s a wonderful thing. So we’re happy,” he said.

The minister commended the contractors handling the projects, describing the developments as evidence of effective governance.

“All this will be part of our three years in office, Mr. President, to be inaugurated. Quality jobs done by very good contractors. We’re happy,” Wike added.

During the interaction, journalists also asked the minister about the proposed sports centre announced during the flag-off of the Abuja International Marathon last year.

The project, which generated excitement among sports enthusiasts, has remained largely out of public discussion in recent months, prompting questions over its current status and expected completion timeline.

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