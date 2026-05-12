Tinubu appoints Special Advisor on Homeland security

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of retired Major General Adeyinka Fadewa as Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

The appointment was announced in a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and issued by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, on Monday.

According to the statement, the appointment reflects the administration’s commitment to strengthening internal security coordination, enhancing intelligence-driven operations, and improving inter-agency collaboration in tackling emerging security threats across the country.

“The SGF described Fadewa as a highly decorated retired military officer with over three decades of experience in military and intelligence operations, national security strategy, counter-terrorism, and international security diplomacy.

He noted that Fadewa played a key role in shaping Nigeria’s intelligence coordination framework during his time as Principal General Staff Officer to the National Security Adviser between 2015 and 2021.

“He spearheaded the establishment of the Intelligence Fusion Centre at the Office of the National Security Adviser, creating an integrated multi-agency intelligence platform that brought together the Defence Intelligence Agency, National Intelligence Agency, Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Armed Forces to improve national threat assessment and strategic response coordination,” the statement read.

Following his retirement from military service, he said Fadewa served as a Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja, where he contributed to discussions on policing, civil-security cooperation, and national security reforms.

According to him, he is also credited with authoring a monograph titled Policing and National Security in Nigeria, which the Presidency described as offering practical frameworks for strengthening civil-security collaboration.

Akume said President Tinubu expressed confidence that the retired general would help advance the administration’s efforts toward achieving a safer and more secure Nigeria.

“President Tinubu expressed confidence that the appointment of Major General Fadewa (retd) will further enhance the administration’s efforts toward achieving a safer and more secure Nigeria through improved coordination of homeland security initiatives, intelligence integration, and proactive risk management,” the statement added.

The President also urged the new adviser to deploy his experience and strategic expertise in supporting the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

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