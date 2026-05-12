Sanwo-Olu assures on commencement of 2nd Blue Rail Line by Q1 of 2027

. As Lagos records 737,340 traffic violations in 1yr, to introduce Driver’s license

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State government on Monday gave assurance that the second phase of Blue Line will become operational before the end of first quarter, 2027.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the disclosure at the ongoing ministerial briefing at Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the 3rd year of second term of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu in office.

The annual briefing gives opportunity for Ministries, Departments and Agencies to give a scorecard of the Governor in the last one year.

Osiyemi also revealed that 737,340 traffic violations were recorded within a year in the State.

The commissioner also revealed that the state will soon roll out its own driver’s licence which will allow Lagosians to choose between the state and the federal government licences.

Osiyemi said the traffic violations were captured through the Automated Number Plate Recognition, ANPR, camera system installed across the state underscoring the progress the state government had made in the adoption of intelligent traffic management and digital surveillance technologies.

He also said that under the year in review, 27,067 fresh driver’s licence applications were received, 29,810 licence renewals were completed while 1,158 International Driver’s Permits were also successfully processed.

The commissioner further disclosed that a total of 1,114,080 roadworthiness certificates were issued in the last one year, noting that the state “No Vehicle Inspection, No Roadworthiness Certificate” policy will continue to be enforced through technology-driven operations.

On the new state owned driver’s licence to be introduced in the next few weeks, Osiyemi said it is in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and will operate alongside the federal licence. It will also improve road safety, strengthen traffic regulation and speed up the issuance process for motorists across the state.

Speaking on rail transportation, the Commissioner stated that over 6 million passengers have been moved through the Blue Line from Marina to Mile 2 since inception.

According to him, “The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Line, developed by LAMATA, is a modern light rail mass transit system designed to reduce traffic congestion and improve integrated urban mobility in Lagos State.

“The Phase 2 infrastructure development of the Blue Line extends the corridor from Marina to Okokomaiko with continued track construction, station development, power systems installation and supporting rail infrastructure expansion.

He added, “As we are all aware, we know that the Blue Line Phase 1 is from Marina to Mile 2 and is all electric. The Phase 2 is the one that we’re taking from Marina to all the way to Okokomaiko.”

Speaking in the Red Line Rail which is a 37-kilometer rail route from Agbado to Oyingbo along the Nigerian Railway Corporation, the Commissioner said the “Phase 1 currently in operation has been expanded with the procurement of 24 new coaches, configured as a three-set of eight coaches moving over five rail passengers each.

“Phase 2 of the project will go to National Stadium to connect the Blue Line. We have the feasibility study of that project but what I would like to say is for the Blue Line we received the first three sets of coaches and that’s also operational which is why today we have been able to reduce the travel time on the Blue Line from 18 to 10 minutes

“And now we’re expecting the three sets of the eight coaches on the Red Line to come before the end of this year and the moment we have that on ground it’s going to bring a lot of difference to public transportation in Lagos, then we can move a lot of people we’re looking at an average of 5,000 passengers daily.

“In terms of the second phase of the Blue Line, I can tell you that before the first quarter of next year, we will be able to complete that and have a full life in full flow.”

On the Green Line project which is a 68 kilometers rail connected Marina to Lekki Free Trade Zone through Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah and Shangotedo and ending at Free Trade Zone.

He state that the Green Line stretches with about 17 stations.

“The Federal Government has signed MoU with China company. It’s designed to transport 35,000 passengers per hour. The funding was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council as announced by Mr Governor

“The Green Line forms part of the state’s broader rail expansion plan aimed at enhancing quality of daily movement for residents in Lagos metropolis

“With the Green Line on board, we would now have three lines which will be the Blue the Red and then now the Green. We’re also equally working on other Lines, there are studies ongoing,” Osiyemi added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2