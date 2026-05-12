S/Africa president Ramaphosa succumbs to pressure, slams xenophobic violence

. Mulls clampdown on illegal immigrants

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned recent violent protests and attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of the country, describing those behind the unrest as “opportunists” exploiting legitimate socio-economic grievances.

In a public address issued on Monday, Ramaphosa said the violent acts being recorded in some communities do not represent the South African government or the majority of citizens.

He stressed that individuals involved in stopping people, conducting searches, or checking identities without legal authority were engaging in unlawful conduct.

“These are the acts of opportunists who are exploiting the legitimate grievances, particularly those of the poor, under the false guise of ‘community activism.

“Some of these people are assuming functions that only state officials are permitted to perform. Such lawlessness will not be tolerated, regardless of who the perpetrators or victims are,” he said.

The president, however, maintained that South Africa must continue to address illegal immigration in a lawful and structured manner, warning that undocumented migration places pressure on public services and worsens unemployment.

“In a country with high unemployment, some employers are exploiting undocumented, cheaper foreign labour over hiring citizens and paying them legal wages.

“This is fuelling social tension and undermining labour protection laws,” he said.

Ramaphosa noted that the government was strengthening border security through the Border Management Authority and deploying the military to curb illegal crossings.

According to him, about 450,000 attempted illegal entries were intercepted in the past financial year.

He also confirmed ongoing immigration enforcement actions, including arrests and deportations of undocumented migrants, alongside reforms to the country’s migration system.

“We are stepping up workplace enforcement against employers who hire undocumented foreign nationals in violation of labour and immigration laws,” he said.

The president added that South Africa would also deploy up to 10,000 labour inspectors to improve compliance with employment and immigration regulations.

He urged both citizens and foreign nationals to comply with South African laws, warning that illegal activities involving fake documentation, bribery, or exploitation of public services would be prosecuted.

“Everyone in South Africa is bound by the same laws,” he said.

“We must make it clear that there is no place for xenophobia, ethnic mobilisation, intolerance or violence.”

Ramaphosa also defended South Africa’s refugee and migration framework, noting that the country continues to uphold human rights while managing immigration pressures.

He highlighted South Africa’s role in African integration, saying millions of visitors from across the continent enter the country annually for tourism, education, and trade.

“South Africa continues to play its part in deepening African integration and solidarity,” he said.

He called for cooperation between countries to address migration challenges and urged restraint amid rising tensions.

The remarks come amid renewed anti-foreigner protests and reported incidents of looting and violence in parts of Durban, Cape Town, East London, and KwaZulu-Natal.

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