May 12, 2026
Trending now

Kwara court jails truck driver over illegal lithium possession

Alleged N31bn Fraud: Court revokes Saleh Mamman’s bail, issues bench warrant

Accolades as Dr. Nimi Briggs marks another year of leadership ,humanitarian excellence

Rite Foods Marks International Day of Families, Advocates Stronger Support for Children…

ALDG to convene industry leaders at 2026 gas distribution business forum in…

Avoiding the coming deaths in 2027 elections

NPA confirms 19.5% increase in ocean-going vessel tonnage to 46.75m in Q1…

NEMSA, NDPHC Deepen Partnership to Raise Standards in Nigeria’s Power Infrastructure

The Alternative Bank addresses Nigeria’s medicine security crisis with financing for local…

Wike distances self from APC crisis as coalition strategy takes centre stage

Champion Newspapers LTD
Brands

Rite Foods Marks International Day of Families, Advocates Stronger Support for Children and Families

by Editor080

Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading food and beverage company, joins the rest of the world in celebrating this year’s International Day of Families, reaffirming its belief that stronger families are the foundation for a stronger society.

With the 2026 theme, “Families, Inequalities and Child Wellbeing,” the company is drawing attention to the everyday realities many families face and the importance of creating opportunities that allow children and communities to progress.

Speaking on the significance of the day, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa, noted that supporting families is essential to sustainable national growth.

“Families are at the heart of every society. When access to nutrition, education, healthcare, and opportunity becomes unequal, children are often the most affected. At Rite Foods, we believe every child deserves the chance to grow, thrive, and dream bigger, regardless of background,” he said.

He added that the company remains committed to producing quality products that meet the needs of Nigerian families while staying connected to the realities of everyday life.

Rite Foods’ portfolio includes Bigi Carbonated Soft Drinks, Fearless Energy Drinks, Sosa Fruit Drink, Bigi Premium Table Water, Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef, and Bigi Flex Sausages — products enjoyed daily by millions of consumers across the country.

Beyond refreshment and nourishment, the company says its broader vision is centered on creating impact through people-focused initiatives, responsible business practices, and community support.

Also speaking, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Ekuma Eze, stressed the need for collective responsibility in addressing inequality and improving child wellbeing.

“Real progress happens when businesses, communities, and policymakers work together. At Rite Foods, we understand that supporting families goes beyond the products we make. It is about contributing to an environment where people feel supported, included, and empowered to succeed,” he said.

As the world marks International Day of Families, Rite Foods reinforces its belief that when families are empowered, communities grow stronger and the future becomes brighter for everyone.

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Glo-sponsored African Voices features star author, Chimamanda Adichie 

Editor

Momentum Builds as Quomodo Hosts Second Grand Slam Swimming Event at Ikoyi Club

Editor

T2, Huawei strike multi-million dollar partnership for core network modernization in strategic market re-entry

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
hacklinkJojobet Girişivermectin tabletMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetmeritbetholiganbetCasibom GirişsuperbetinanadoluslotmeritbetsuperbetinMeritbet güncel girişcasibomJojobet GirişcasibomHoliganbetartemisbetgalabetHoliganbetJojobetJojobetHoliganbetJojobet GirişikimisliJojobet Giriş