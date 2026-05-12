Professor Charles Adetunji: Nigeria’s Enigma ‘World-top’ Scientist

By Jimoh OLOREDE, PhD

Nigeria is a great country that continues to suffer from world’s negative stereotypes which affect ‘nation-worth’, self-confidence and self-esteem of many Nigerians. The global perception held of the country is a stereotypical mindset that “nothing will ever change”, reflecting a fatalistic apathy that normalizes corruption, poor leadership and systemic failures, discouraging accountability and reform.

They always define the country solely by poverty, corruption and violent conflict, ignoring its economy, creativity and resilience as exemplified by many of its good citizens like Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, incumbent Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, immediate-past President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), who recently received the African Lifetime Achievement Award, Professor Woke Soyinka, a globally active Nobel Laureate, public intellectual and cultural spokesperson, and among many others, Professor Charles Oluwaseun Adetunji, newly appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji (FUADSI), Osun State, Fellow of Royal Society of Biology, Fellow of Nigerian Young Academy, Fellow of Biotechnology Society of Nigeria, and President of the Nigerian Bioinformatics and Genomic Network.

Charles Adetunji is a young Nigerian Professor, but an enigmatic precursor of modern science across the world, who professes science and was awarded Stanford University’s “2025 Prestigious Career-Long List of World’s Top 2% Scientists”, “Single-Year Most Impactful List of Distinguished Professors Around the Globe”, and “No. 1 Scientist in Agricultural and Biological Sciences from 58 Countries Across African Universities”.

According to ‘ELSEVIER’, a global leader in information and analytics for scientific and healthcare communities, four of Professor Adetunji’s open access articles published between 2020-2022 were “linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, helping to tackle some of the world’s greatest challenges.” Similarly, ‘ScholarGPS’, a US-based academic analytics platform that ranks scholars and institutions worldwide, honoured him as a “2025 Highly Ranked Scholar —Prior Five Years” in recognition of his exceptional productivity, noteworthy impact and quality of scholarly work in the top 0.05% of scholars in the Specialty worldwide.

It’s strongly believed that the exceptional creativity and resilience that Professor Charles Adetunji typifies and exemplifies, and his biotechnological inventions and scientific discoveries would soon erode, diminish and destroy the ‘stereotypical weapons’ always fashioned against us as a nation, as they (those who claim superiority over us) always stand in awe, and hail him when he nails whatever they fail to fix in the field of science.

His numerous giant strides in his chosen career of academia, spanning international collaborations, representation, academic leadership, huge research grants facilitation and international recognition as world-best Scientist have substantially contributed to the global recognition and reputational growth of Nigeria across the globe — especially in more than over a hundred countries where Professor Adetunji’s impacts reflect and empower prominently.

This great Scholar of magnificent repute has been actively engaged in securing and managing competitive national and international research grants under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), National Research Fund (NRF) thereby contributing to institutional research profile and national relevance. Recently, he won a highly competitive international grant, “Life on Metal Surfaces — Microbial Implant Bio-Adhesion (LIMB)”, funded by the Norwegian Research Council, valued at ~NOK 5,000,000, in strategic collaboration with leading global institutions, including University of Oslo, Norway, Nagoya University, Japan, Dongguk University, Republic of Korea, and Edo State University Iyamho, Nigeria, his former affiliated institution before his recent appointment with the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji (FUADSI).

Congratulations to FUADSI, and especially to the Vice Chancellor of the new University, Professor Mufutau Olaoye Atayese on his visionary foresight, sound judgment, ingenuous perception, proactive attraction, and appointment-retention of this globally reputed Professor of impacts, Charles Oluwaseun Adetunji, as his Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC).

As an Instructor at The University of People, Pasadena, California, USA, Adetunji is a professor of repute who professes others to become a professor. He is an External Examiner and Academic Assessor for several national and international institutions some of which include Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia, University of Helsinki Finland, University of Johannesburg, South Africa, University of Namibia, Windhoek, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Covenant University, Ota, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Ilorin, Kwara State University, Molete, and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, among others, where he contributes to postgraduate training, research quality assurance, and academic standards.

This great Scientist has won several research grants as Principal Investigator and Co-Principal Investigator, including NRF-ponsored project titled “On-Site Microbial Assessment and Bioremediation of Oil Spillage in Etsako Local Government Communities in Edo State, Nigeria,” and “Production and Application of Immobilized Enzymes for Microbial Degredation of Plastic Effluents from Selected Industries in Lagos State”, among other research grants won and conducted to address pressing environmental and sustainability challenges in Nigeria and beyond.

Professor Adetunji is the General Coordinator and Supervisor of the “1000 Scientific Trials Programme” under Harvest Harmonics, USA, where he oversees scientific coordination across 58 African countries as the Country Representative for Nigeria. He is also a Consultant to the Government of the Republic of Serbia (Europe) as Project Peer Reviewer for the Science Fund, where he evaluates competitive science proposals in Microbiology, Nanotechnology, Food Science, Post-harvest Technology, and Biotechnology.

The newly appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor, FUADSI is a “Senior Expert” appointee of South Africa’s National Research Foundation (NRF), where he evaluates the quality, impact, and research standing of scientists in the country’s Microbiology sphere of science. He is an Expert Reviewer for the Research Foundation Flanders (FWO), Belgium, Expert Reviewer for the Fundacion General CSIC (Spain), Expert Reviewer for the BIENVENUE+ Postdoctoral Fellowship Programme coordinated by the Region of Brittany, France, Expert Reviewer for the DSI/NRF South African Research Chair Initiative (SARChI), where he assesses the performance of distinguished professors in Biotechnology, and a strong Member of the College of Experts (UK), where he serves on the selection committee of the Africa Research Excellence Fund (AREF).

However, what makes Professor Charles Oluwaseun Adetunji distinguishably unique amongst his peers goes beyond his accomplishments in the field of science, not even his “2024 and 2025 Top Scholar” ranking by ScholarGPS (USA), “Top 0.5% of scholars” globally out of over 30 million profiles among many #Scholars in Life Sciences, “Top 0.5% #Scholars # Microbiology”, or being “Top 0.5% #Scholars # Microorganism studies in the last 5 years.” What we celebrate in him is his unassuming lifestyle as always reflected in his good spirits, sselflessness, positive disposition, mentorship, impacts, humility and modesty, which truly depict him as an enigma without stigma.

Dr. Olorede (oloredejimoh@gmail.com/jimoh.olorede@fuadsi.edu.ng), communication Scholar, is University Orator and Ag. Director of Training at the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji (FUADSI), Osun State.