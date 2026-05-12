Osun 2026: NURTW boss distances self from alleged plot to assassinate Adeleke’s son

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The acting Chairman of the Osun State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW Kazeem Oyewale, popularly known as Asiri Eniba, has distanced himself from allegations linking him to an alleged assassination plot against the son of Ademola Adeleke as well as the recent vandalisation of campaign billboards in the state.

It would be recalled the governor in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said “One of the children of the Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in person of Adebayo Adeleke popularly known as B Red, yesterday escaped an assassination attempt, from hoodlums suspected to be led by Asiri Eniba”

Oyewale, while reacting in a press conference on Monday in Osogbo, described the allegations as false, malicious and politically motivated, insisting that he had no involvement in any act of violence or destruction of property.

The NURTW boss said he remained a law-abiding citizen and a committed supporter of peace in Osun State, warning those behind the allegations to desist from dragging his name into political controversies.

Oyewale also refuted accusations that members of his union were responsible for the vandalisation of political billboards belonging to opposition parties ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

According to him, the union under his leadership has consistently maintained neutrality and would not allow its members to be used as tools for political violence or intimidation.

“I have never at any time planned or sponsored attacks against anybody, including members of the Adeleke family. The allegations are unfounded and should be disregarded by the public,” he said.

He called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents and bring the actual perpetrators to justice.

Oyewale reaffirmed his commitment to peace and urged residents of the state to remain calm and law-abiding despite rising political tensions.

For a better society

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