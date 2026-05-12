Oriental News Summit: Kola Adesina to Lead Dialogue on Nigeria’s Oil Industry Decarbonisation

As Nigeria intensifies its drive toward net-zero emissions by 2060, Kola Adesina, Managing Director of Sahara Group and a leading Nigerian energy entrepreneur, will headline the 2026 Oriental News National Conference.

The high-level summit, organised by Oriental News Nigeria, one of the country’s foremost online publications, is scheduled for Thursday, 23rd July 2026 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, commencing at 9:30 a.m.

The main theme of the conference is:

“Carbon Capture: Accelerating Decarbonization Initiatives in Nigeria’s Extractive Industry Through Broad Regulatory Reforms.”

This theme is particularly timely as the National Assembly works toward passing the National Decarbonization Bill to provide a comprehensive legal framework for climate action, building on the existing Climate Change Act 2021. Complementing this, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has rolled out a Decarbonisation Blueprint and Handbook for the upstream sector.

Engr. Kola Adesina, former Chairman of Egbin Power Plc and current Board Chairman of Ikeja Electric, will lead the conversation. He is expected to share deep insights into the impact of fossil fuel emissions and spotlight Sahara Group’s ongoing decarbonisation efforts. The company is implementing a robust three-pronged net-zero strategy targeting 2060, centred on a cleaner energy mix, operational efficiency, and nature-based solutions. Sahara is actively investing in natural gas as a transition fuel, expanding renewable energy projects, and supporting large-scale reforestation across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Sub-Theme: Addressing Finance Challenges, Investment Strategies, Operational Sustainability, and Climate Change Management.

The conference will bring together top government officials, regulators, oil and gas operators, manufacturers, financial institutions, and other key stakeholders to discuss Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP). Discussions will be informed by recent regulatory and legislative developments in 2025 and 2026, with a focus on expanding renewable energy, reducing gas flaring, and advancing cleaner industrial processes.

Energy experts will also examine global trends in the oil and gas industry, particularly how operators worldwide are reducing emissions and the mounting pressure on Nigeria to cut emissions across critical sectors of the economy.

Speaking on the summit, the Convener and Publisher of Oriental News Nigeria, Mrs. Yemisi Izuora, mnipr, said:

“Every year, Oriental News Nigeria creates a platform for critical stakeholders in the energy, finance, and industrial sectors to discuss regulatory issues and investment opportunities. Our goal is to support both private and public sector initiatives that drive economic growth and sustainable development.”

Now in its 5th year, the 2026 edition aims to promote environmental sustainability by addressing the practical challenges facing operators in the oil and gas, petrochemicals, and manufacturing sectors.

The summit will facilitate the exchange of ideas on viable decarbonisation solutions, showcase real-world case studies, and explore innovative tools such as digital technologies, low-carbon hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), and alternative fuels.

Participants will also interrogate regulatory frameworks, decarbonisation pathways adopted by operators, and the financing gaps slowing progress toward Nigeria’s net-zero targets.

The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions involving stakeholders from the petroleum industry, manufacturing, finance, and regulatory agencies, as well as thematic dialogues and policy exchanges.

The summit offers a unique opportunity for vendors, producers, suppliers, and users to network, align environmental commitments with business performance, and translate sustainability goals into actionable operational strategies.