Olutunmbi Jonna Maduka (OMAL) Annual Lecture , 85th Birthday held in Lagos

L-r… Guest Speaker, Founder / CEO Mitimeth, Achenyo Idachaba-Obaro: President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria(APWEN), Engr. Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe: Deputy President, Nigerian Society of Engineers.Engr.Valerie Agberagba: the Celebrant, Engr Olutunmbi Maduka, her husband, Engr Vincent Maduka, during the Olutunmbi Maduka annual lecture and 85th birthday held in Lagos on 8/5/2026.PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Engr Funmi Kadiri; Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe: Engr Nwakaego Monica Ojukwu: Engr Vincent Maduka, his wife, the Celebrant Engr Olutunmbi Maduka; Engr Mayen Adetiba: Engr Beatrice Odunyi.

L-r… Engr Nnoli Akpedeye: Engr Idiat Amusu: Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe, all past presidents of APWEN.

L-r …Vice President of ( APWEN) Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida: Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru: Former, Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr Olukorede Kesha; Former National Chairman, (NIEEE) Engr Emmanuel Akinwole.

L-r…Engr.Sharkiat Bola Abdulrazaq-Akanbi; Engr Olufunmide Akingbagbohun; Dr. Patricia Opene-odili, Engr Olukorede Kesha and Engr Fikona Temiagin.

L-r… Engr. Ayo Ogunnoiki; Commodore Kayode Olofinmoyin(rtd): Deputy President, Nigerian Society of Engineers.Engr.Valerie Agberagba: Engr. Vincent Maduka: his wife, the Celebrant, Engr. Olutunmbi Joanna Maduka, President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe: Engr Mayen Adetiba; Prof Toyin Ashiru.

L-r… Engr. Mosope Adewuyi, Chairman of the OMAL Organizing Committee, Engr Rose Madaki: Guest Speaker, Achenyo Idachaba-Obaro and Chairperson of LCCI Women Group, Mrs Olufemi Ogun.

L-r… Engr Nnoli Akpedeye: Dr Patricia Akingbagbohun: Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe: Engr Vincent Maduka: his wife, the Celebrant, Engr Olutunmbi Maduka; Engr Idiat Amusu; Engr Mayen Adetiba and Engr Valerie Agberagba.

Engr Vincent Maduka: his wife, the Celebrant, Engr Olutunmbi Maduka, with members of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

From 5th left …( NSE) Engr.Valerie Agberagba: the celebrant, the Founding President of (APWEN) Engr Dr.Joanna Olutunmbi Maduka: President of (APWEN) Engr. Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe and other members, during the Olutunmbi Maduka annual lecture and 85th birthday held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos on 8/5/2026.PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.

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