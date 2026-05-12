NPA confirms 19.5% increase in ocean-going vessel tonnage to 46.75m in Q1 2026

UGO AMADI

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Abubakar Dantsoho, has confirmed that the maritime sector recorded strong growth in the first quarter of 2026, with ocean-going vessel Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) rising by 19.5 per cent to 46.75 million, driven by increased cargo throughput, larger vessel traffic, and ongoing port reforms.

Dantsoho, in a statement by the NPA General Manager, Corporate Communications and Strategy, Mr Ikechukwu Onyemekara, said the development reflected improved cargo efficiency and growing confidence by international shipping lines in Nigerian ports.

According to him, the increase was driven largely by the deployment of larger vessels linked to activities at Lekki Deep Sea Port and rising regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Ports must evolve beyond old limits. Efficiency, speed and reliability will determine who leads African trade,” he said.

Dantsoho said total cargo throughput rose by 11.6 per cent year-on-year to 32.38 million metric tonnes during the period.

He added that outward cargo increased by 23.7 per cent to 14.13 million tonnes, while outward laden containers rose by 67.6 per cent to 102,803 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

According to him, vehicle traffic also increased by 67 per cent to 58,870 units, while transshipment containers climbed by 83.1 per cent, indicating Nigeria’s growing role in regional trade.

“The time has come to fully utilise our marine resources. Ports can drive major economic growth if properly harnessed,” he said.

Dantsoho noted that reforms under the administration of Bola Tinubu were focused on infrastructure upgrades, digitalisation and restructuring aimed at positioning Nigeria as a leading maritime hub in Africa.

He disclosed that the one billion dollar overhaul of the Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port was underway following approval of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Also speaking, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said procurement processes were ongoing for upgrades at Warri, Port Harcourt, Onne and Calabar ports to ensure balanced development.

Oyetola added that the Port Community System and National Single Window project would help reduce delays, lower costs and improve transparency in port operations.

He also noted that investments in rail, inland dry ports, barging and export corridors were aimed at easing congestion and improving cargo evacuation.

According to the NPA, Nigeria has also sustained over four years without piracy incidents under the Deep Blue Programme.

Dantsoho said Nigeria still handles only 25 per cent of West Africa’s cargo despite accounting for about 60 per cent of the region’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“With sustained commitment, Nigeria’s port system will emerge as Africa’s leading maritime logistics hub,” he said.