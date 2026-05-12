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Nigerian Engineers push stronger Influence on governance , infrastructure policies

by Peter Anayo0276

 

The Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, has intensified its push for greater influence in national development.

The body revealed that its intervention on electronic transmission of election results contributed to the National Assembly’s reversal of its earlier position.

President of the Society, Engr. Ali Alimasuya Rabiu, disclosed this during an online interactive session with members, where he presented a midterm report on the state of the engineering body and outlined its growing role in governance, infrastructure advocacy and policy reforms.

Rabiu said the NSE also mounted pressure on the Federal Government over the newly established Grid Asset Management Company of Nigeria, insisting that the organisation should be headed by experienced Nigerian power engineers.

According to him, the Society’s recommendations attracted national attention and reinforced the relevance of engineers in shaping public policy.

The NSE President further revealed that the Federal Government recently appointed him to chair a high-level intervention committee overseeing multi-billion naira projects targeted at revitalising engineering and technology faculties in federal universities, a move he described as recognition of the Society’s technical credibility and strategic importance.

On the Society’s internal reforms, Rabiu announced a comprehensive review of the admission process into the prestigious Fellowship cadre aimed at restoring its integrity and prestige.

He also disclosed that the NSE had expanded its national footprint with the approval of the Oredo Branch as its 94th branch nationwide.

The NSE President said preparations were already in top gear for the 2026 International Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting in Maiduguri, while digital transformation efforts within the Society had recorded major milestones, including deployment of electronic document management systems, a new e-library platform and travel support partnerships for members.

Rabiu also urged engineers across the country to actively participate in politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He stressed that the Society was ready to support qualified engineers seeking elective offices as part of efforts to deepen professional representation in governance.

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