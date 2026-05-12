Kwara court jails truck driver over illegal lithium possession

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has convicted and sentenced a 50-year-old truck driver, Kasimu Bawa, to two years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession and transportation of lithium-bearing minerals valued at about N2.4 million.

The court also ordered the final forfeiture of 25 tons of the seized minerals, alongside the truck used in conveying them, to the Federal Government.

Bawa was prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a one-count charge bordering on possession of minerals without lawful authority.

Court’s records showed that the offence occurred in September 2022 at Share, along Tsaragi Road in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, where Bawa was intercepted while transporting the minerals in a DAF truck with registration number KEY 777ZF and chassis number KLRAD85XCOE603462.

He was said to have been found in possession of 25 tons of minerals valued at N2,498,000 without the required licence or legal authorisation, contrary to Section 1(8)(b)(i) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 1984.

Bawa was arraigned on November 1, 2022, and pleaded not guilty, leading to a full trial.

During the trial, the prosecution called two witnesses, including a Chief Remote Sensing Officer with the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), Ifarinde Odeyemi, and the investigating officer.

Odeyemi told the court that laboratory analysis confirmed the seized substances to be lepidolite, a lithium-bearing mineral widely used in industrial and energy applications.

The defence also called two witnesses, including the defendant, in an attempt to challenge the prosecution’s case.

In his final written address, prosecuting counsel, Innocent Mbachie, urged the court to convict the defendant, insisting that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

He also asked the court to order the forfeiture of both the truck and the minerals to the Federal Government.

Delivering judgment, Justice Abimbola Awogboro found Bawa guilty as charged and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of a N5 million fine.

The judge further ordered the permanent forfeiture of the truck and the 25 tons of lithium-bearing minerals to the Federal Government.

Bawa was arrested on September 9, 2022, by operatives of the EFCC Ilorin Zonal Directorate while transporting suspected illegally mined minerals along Share, Tsaragi Road in Edu LGA of Kwara State.

Investigations linked the minerals to a broader illegal mining network involving a Chinese national, Gang Deng, who was earlier convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment by the same court on October 19, 2022, for related offences.

The latest judgment is part of ongoing enforcement actions targeting illegal mining activities and mineral trafficking in the state.

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