Infrastructure debt: Edo ‘ll continue to award contracts to Julius Berger ,Gov Oborevwori vows

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to awarding more construction projects to leading engineering firm, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, as part of ongoing efforts to drive job creation and accelerate infrastructure development across the state.

The Governor also reiterated his administration’s resolve to expand employment opportunities for youths through sustained investment in infrastructure and strategic partnerships with reputable construction companies.

Oborevwori made this known Monday while addressing construction workers at the Julius Berger project site in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

He observed that unemployment and economic hardship remain major challenges facing many families, stressing the need for deliberate government interventions aimed at improving livelihoods and creating opportunities for young people.

There are many challenges facing our people today, especially unemployment and economic hardship. Too many of our young people are giving up because opportunities are limited. That is why we must continue to create jobs, empower our youths, and ensure that development reaches every community”, the Governor stated.

He commended workers and contractors handling projects across the state for their dedication and contributions to community development, noting that genuine efforts toward progress deserve the support of all stakeholders.

Governor Oborevwori further emphasized that his administration will continue to partner with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc in executing critical projects aimed at boosting employment and enhancing infrastructure in Warri, Effurun, and other parts of the state.

He disclosed that the reconstruction of the Effurun Roundabout to NPA axis has already been awarded to Julius Berger, in line with his administration’s plan to modernize infrastructure within the Warri/Effurun metropolis.

The Governor also lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for implementing reforms targeted at repositioning Nigeria’s economy.

He noted that the reforms have increased revenue available to state governments, enabling the execution of key projects and prompt payment of salaries.

Speaking further, Oborevwori revealed that the completed Trans Warri–Ode Itsekiri Roads and Bridges project will be inaugurated upon the completion of the Ubeji–Ifie Road.

“We are determined to complete critical projects across the state, including roads, bridges, and other essential infrastructure. While some are still ongoing, their eventual completion will bring lasting benefits to our people”, he said.

The Governor expressed appreciation to workers and residents for their continued support and commitment to the state’s development agenda, assuring that his administration remains focused on initiatives that directly impact the welfare of the people.

He also prayed for the safety of workers, residents, and road users, expressing confidence that the ongoing infrastructure projects will stand as enduring symbols of progress and development in Delta State.