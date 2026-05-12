Hon Chinedu Obika briefs journalists on recent defection from LP to NDC, his achievements so far held in Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives representing AMMC/Bwari Federal Constituency, Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Hon Joshua Chinedu Obika (middle) flanked by his supporters. Briefing the journalists on his recent defection from the Labour Party LP to the National Democratic Congress NDC and his Achievements so far, held in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

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