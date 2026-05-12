Gov Kefas releases 1.8bn for NECO, BECE, NABTEB Examinations

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor, Dr Abgu Kefas has presented cheques of over N1.8 billion to major examination bodies to facilitate the registration of students for external examinations across the state, in line with the administration’s commitment to improving access to education.

Presenting the cheques on Monday, May 11, 2026, at the NECO Office in Jalingo on behalf of the Governor, the Commissioner for Secondary, Technical and Vocational Education, Dr Augustina Godwin, said that the intervention was aimed at reducing the financial burden on parents and guardians while ensuring that eligible students in public schools are able to participate in external examinations without hindrance.

She disclosed that the government has approved the sum of N1,613,646,250.00 for the National Examinations Council (NECO), N196,822,190.00 for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), and N53,865,000.00 for the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

According to the Commissioner, the gesture reflects the commitment of the Kefas administration to strengthening the education sector and creating opportunities for students across Taraba State to achieve academic success under his Free and compulsory education policy which is a reality.

She stated that education remains one of the key priorities of the Kefas led administration, noting that the government will continue to implement programmes and policies that promote quality learning and improve the future prospects of children in the state.

She further disclosed that Governor Kefas also released N196,822,190 for the registration of 38,956 candidates for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) across the state.

She added the present administration remains focused on revitalizing the education sector through deliberate investments in examination sponsorship, infrastructure development, teachers’ capacity building and improved learning environment.

Both Taraba State Comptrollers of NECO and NABTEB lauded and appreciated the Governor for the giant strides adding that the free registrations increases the candidates’ participation in the respective exams against the previous years’ performance.

They further expressed appreciation to the State Government for the support and described the intervention as timely and beneficial to students across the state.

For a better society

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