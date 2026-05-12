Enugu APC screens 24 House of Assembly aspirants, directs others to Appeals Committee

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

All Progressives Congress, APC Screening Panel for Enugu state House of Assembly says 24 candidates submitted expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the state House of Assembly elections in 2027, stating that the deadline for the submission of forms has elapsed.

The Chairman of the APC House of Assembly Screening Committee, Lucky Porki, disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen at the State party secretariat, Enugu.

Screening committee members and APC state chairman, Dr Chiwuike, said the committee was in Enugu on the directive of the national leadership of the party to screen all House of Assembly aspirants contesting on the APC platform.

According to him, only 24 aspirants submitted Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 24 State Constituency seats in Enugu State, a development he said simplified the task before the committee.

“We are here under the directive and authority of the national leadership of our great party to screen all Enugu State House of Assembly aspirants on the platform of the APC.

“The time for submission of forms has elapsed and we have only 24 aspirants for the 24 State Constituency seats. This has made our work easier because we are dealing with 24 aspirants only,” Porki stated.

He explained that the committee would thoroughly examine the records and credentials of the aspirants to ensure they were qualified to represent the people of Enugu State if elected.

The screening committee chairman also commended what he described as the spirit of unity, synergy and consensus-building among APC leaders and stakeholders in Enugu State.

Porki specifically praised the leadership of the party in the state, including the State Executive Committee and stakeholders, for promoting peace and loyalty within the party structure.

He described the Enugu APC model as worthy of emulation by other state chapters of the party across the country.

“We commend the stakeholders and members of our great party for the democracy, synergy and unity existing in the state chapter. We recommend the Enugu State formula to other states as a virtue worthy of emulation,” he added.

Despite the consensus atmosphere surrounding the exercise, Porki maintained that the party would strictly follow all constitutional and legal procedures in the emergence of candidates.

According to him, the screening process and subsequent nomination procedures would be conducted in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Electoral Act, as well as the APC constitution and guidelines.

He further announced that the appeals committee would begin sitting immediately after the screening exercise to entertain petitions and grievances from dissatisfied party members.

“Any aggrieved party member who has issues with the outcome of the screening exercise is free to approach the appeals committee, which will commence sitting after the screening,” he said.

Porki also appreciated the National Working Committee of the APC for entrusting the panel with the assignment and thanked the Enugu State Executive Committee, particularly the state chairman, for supporting and facilitating the work of the committee.

The committee also directed aggrieved members to send their grievances to Appeals committee in Enugu

Earlier, the chairman of APC, Enugu State chapter, Dr Martins Chiwuike, directed aggrieved members dissatisfied with the outcome of the House of Assembly screening exercise to seek redress through the party’s appeals committee, as the party commenced the screening of aspirants ahead of the next electoral process.

He urged party faithful to remain committed to internal democracy, discipline and peaceful conduct throughout the process.

Chiwuike said the leadership of the party in Enugu remained committed to transparency and due process, stressing that the screening exercise was a critical step in strengthening internal democracy within the APC.

Members of the Screening Committee are Barr. Mary Ejiro (Secretary), Chief Godpower Asighwu, and Hon. Juliet Amaraeghu.

The State House of Assembly Screening Appeal Committee is chaired by Dr. Dillion Oyowa, while Umokoro Enomioghene Samuel serves as Secretary, and Hon. Desmond Okpako Duke as a member.

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