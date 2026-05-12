Edo tragedy: Gov Okpebholo orders probe into killing of UNIBEN student

. 11 people die as vehicle plunges off Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway bridge

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo with Agency report

A yet-to-be-identified student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN was shot dead by gunmen in his JLK Mercedes-Benz.

The tragedy occurred while the student was driving out of the main gate of the campus at Ugbowo on Sunday night.

Eyewitnesses said the student was shot at close range by the masked gunmen, who later fled the scene.

The victim had reportedly finished his examination in the Political Science Department about an hour earlier, before he met his tragic end.

Two other victims in the JLK Mercedes-Benz who survived the attack were said to have been rushed to the University of Benin Health Care center.

One student said, “They shot him at close range, and there was no way he could have survived the attack. Two others who were in the vehicles were also injured and rushed to the school’s health care center.”

Operatives from the Ugbowo Divisional Police Headquarters moved to the scene to evacuate the remains of the victim.

Meanwhile, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has condemned the murder of the student.

In a statement made available to journalists in Benin-City, the governor pointed out that the attack was an attack on everything his administration stands for.

“The brazen and cold-blooded killing on a day regarded as sacred by many is an affront to human dignity, a threat to public safety, and an attack on everything this administration stands for. It is completely unacceptable.”

Governor Okpebholo extends his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the deceased, whose life was violently and senselessly cut short.

The Edo State Police Command has commenced investigations into the incident, while security agencies are working round the clock to identify and apprehend all those responsible. They may run, but they cannot hide forever.

Governor Okpebholo assured the public and the family of the victim that the case would not be swept under the rug. The perpetrators will be found and justice will be served.

Okpebholo reiterated his administration’s firm resolve to stamp out cultism in all its forms across Edo State.

“Since assuming office, his administration has taken deliberate and sustained steps to confront the cult menace head-on.

“These efforts include sustained security operations in cult-prone communities across the state, resulting in the arrest and prosecution of numerous suspected cultists; close collaboration between the Edo State Government and the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Army to disrupt and dismantle cult networks operating within the state; community engagement initiatives involving traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, and civil society organisations in the fight against cult violence; and strong support for the rehabilitation and reintegration of young persons vulnerable to cult recruitment, recognising that long-term peace requires both enforcement and prevention.

“These efforts are already yielding results. However, the murder of a young person in broad daylight is a grim reminder that the battle is far from over and that the government must continue to intensify its efforts.

“Edo State will not be a sanctuary for criminals,” Governor Okpebholo has declared. “Those who carry arms and terrorise innocent people will face the full consequences of the law.”

“Members of the public with useful information regarding the killing are strongly urged to contact the Edo State Police Command or any other security agency immediately. All information provided will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.”

. 11 people die as vehicle plunges off Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway bridge

At least 11 persons have lost their lives after a vehicle plunged off the Eruku Bridge along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State. This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Afolabi Odunsi. Odunsi said that the accident occurred earlier in the night. According to Odunsi, the crash involved a gold Toyota vehicle with registration number GGE722KJ, which reportedly somersaulted and plunged off the bridge. He noted that all 11 occupants of the vehicle, comprising 10 adult males and one adult female, died in the accident. Odunsi stated that operatives of the FRSC rescue team from the Itori Unit Command were immediately deployed to the scene following the incident. “The incident involved a gold Toyota vehicle with registration number GGE722KJ, which somersaulted and fell off the bridge, trapping the occupants inside as the doors locked upon impact. “All 11 people on board, comprising 10 adult males and one adult female, lost their lives in the crash,” the statement partly read. He added that FRSC personnel, with support from members of the local community, dismantled the vehicle to recover the bodies of the victims. According to him, the remains of the deceased were deposited at the State Specialist Hospital morgue in Ifo. “FRSC personnel, with help from the local community, dismantled the vehicle to recover the bodies. The deceased have been moved to the State Specialist Hospital Morgue in Ifo. “The preliminary report cites driving under the influence and overloading as the probable causes,” he added. Reacting to the incident, the Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Oludare Ogunjobi, advised motorists travelling along the Abeokuta-Lagos route to exercise caution, particularly during night journeys. He also commiserated with the families of the deceased victims. “The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, advised travellers on the Abeokuta-Lagos route to exercise extreme caution, especially when driving at night. “He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased,” the statement read.

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